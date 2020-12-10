Highway project in southwest Colorado aims to protect motorists and wildlife

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, are partnering to construct a wildlife mitigation project on U.S. Highway 160 between Durango and Pagosa Springs.
Specifically, the project is located on U.S. 160 in Archuleta County, centered at the CO Highway 151 intersection, and will span for two miles on U.S. 160 between mile points 126-128. It will be 37 miles east of Durango and 13 miles west of Pagosa Springs.
The project is set to begin construction this spring and intends to provide safer travel, safer movement for wildlife and reduce animal-vehicle collisions, according to a press release from CDOT.
“This is a heavily used corridor by vehicles and an important area in the San Juan Basin for big game,” said Scott Wait, senior aquatic biologist for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, in the release. “Deer and elk spend the warm months in the high country to the north; but most big game move to the important winter range areas south of the highway during the winter. So there is a huge number of deer and elk that cross the highway at that location.”
Several features will be constructed on the highway, including construction of a wildlife underpass (west) and overpass (east) structure east and west of the U.S. 160 and CO 151 intersection, installation of a a large deer guard on 151, escape ramps and deer guards along the length and fencing, and more.
CPW contributed $8.6 million to the project. CDOT added $750,000 while the Southern Ute Indian Tribe gave $1.3 million.
Other agencies and organizations contributed to the project:
• $317,000 from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation
• $100,000 from Mule Deer Foundation (via a private donor)
• $75,000 from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation
“We are extremely grateful for the phenomenal partnerships that have made this project feasible,” said Tony Cady, CDOT planning and environmental manager for southwest Colorado, in the release. “These partnerships greatly leverage the individual contributions made by these different entities and will increase the return on our investments.”
Total cost of the project is around $11.3 million, and is intended to be complete fall of 2021.
“Hunting is an extremely important component to the Southern Ute Indian Tribe and culture and it is considered vital to keep these traditions alive," said Steve Whiteman, acting director of Natural Resources. "The Tribe has long maintained a positive working relationship with the state of Colorado, and looks forward to the collaboration with CPW and CDOT to bring this important project into reality.”
