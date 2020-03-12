Saying more investigation is needed, prosecutors moved to dismiss the case against Hunter Sallee, who was accused of opening fire on a vehicle carrying a mother and daughter last year as they traveled down U.S. 50.
Investigators had initially linked a white sedan witnesses described with one allegedly found on property where Sallee lived. In an affidavit, they reported finding ammunition inside.
Sallee was arrested in February and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, as well as illegal discharge of a firearm.
Those charges were dismissed Wednesday, when Sallee appeared in Montrose County Court for a scheduled preliminary hearing. Prosecutors had earlier filed a motion to dismiss the case without prejudice.
Deputy District Attorney Ian Fowler simply referenced that motion when asked if he had additional argument.
The motion stated further investigation was necessary before prosecutors could proceed with a case, according to what Judge Ben Morris read, before granting the dismissal.
Dismissal without prejudice means the case could be refiled if sufficient information to support a charge is developed.
Also on Wednesday, Sallee pleaded in an earlier case to misdemeanor drug possession and misdemeanor false reporting. He received four days of jail, with four days of credit for pre-sentence confinement and was ordered to pay fines as well as to complete 24 hours of useful public service within six months.
Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard on Wednesday said he had been informed of the development regarding the shooting case. He declined further comment for now.
The agency continues its investigation into the July 9, 2019 shooting incident.
According to court documents, a woman and her daughter were traveling from Montrose that evening after a family birthday party. As she was in the area of Olathe, the woman thought she had developed a flat tire, but her daughter noticed someone was shooting at the vehicle. The woman sped up to 120 mph and called for help.
She stopped her car upon encountering Delta County Sheriff’s Office deputies. A later search of her vehicle revealed entry and exit points of bullets and investigators reportedly recovered a bullet.
Anyone with information about the highway shooting can call dispatch at 970-249-9110. Anonymous reports may be made to Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers, 970-249-8500; via the phone app P3Tips, or online at P3tips.com.
