Hilltop Family Resource Center in Montrose has been awarded Blue Ribbon Affiliate status from the Parents as Teachers National Center.
To earn this distinction, programs undergo a rigorous year-long review process where they must meet at least 75 out of 100 specific, quality standards, which ensures the program is among the best home visiting programs in the nation. This process occurs every five years, but centers also undergo an annual standards check.
“We have 21 essential requirements that we have to meet,” PAT Family Navigator Sarah Grames said. “That’s just how we deliver services to families.”
While assessing a program’s 100 standards, Grames said staff look at every aspect of the program like the infrastructure, resources they refer families to, goal setting and staff diversity. PAT reviews the self-assessment and looks through the supporting documents before issuing a number to the center.
If a center meets 75 out of the 100 standards, the PAT national center designates the center as a blue ribbon affiliate status for the next five years. HFRC learned they had earned a blue ribbon status on Oct. 15.
“We were fortunate enough to meet 96 out of them,” Grames said. “We thought that was pretty cool.
“It was just so exciting because we love to support families,” she added. “We put in all this work to show what we’re doing and it’s nice to see that we’re on the right track.”
HFRC is looking to improve its staff diversity and community accessibility so they can best meet the needs of all families in the communities it serves.
This distinction is the highest status bestowed by Parents as Teachers, meaning Hilltop demonstrates “remarkable results in implementing the evidence-based Parents as Teachers model with fidelity and quality.”
Through the free Parents As Teachers (PAT) program, a trained parent educator fosters a relationship with families and provides parents with information and activities to enhance their child’s intellectual, social-emotional, motor and language development, viewing parents as their child’s first teachers. This program is offered in both English and Spanish in Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties.
PAT participant Jaimee Plush said the program has offered her family support beyond parenting.
“It’s not only about how you connect with your child, but how you connect with yourself,” Plush said. “I can call Sarah (Grames) about anything from my son having temper tantrums to having a bad mental health day myself.
“I don’t know where I would be without her. I don’t know if I can recommend them to enough people but I hope that everyone with kiddos goes to PAT; it’s a blessing beyond comprehension.”
HFRC began serving families during the 2018-19 year, fostering connections with 17 children and 12 families. The following year, the program grew to serve 28 children and 20 families. So far this year, which began in July, HFRC has served 10 families.
“We can work with pregnant mamas and birth to five,” Grames said. “We can work with families for a month or for five years depending on the need of the family.”
Families don’t need to qualify to participate in the PAT program. If someone is a parent or caretaker and has a family, HFRC believes the public has the right to have access to a parenting program.
Grames said they help families focus on the parent and child interaction. Before offering recommendations to strengthen the family, the PAT staff learn about how the family interacts and what their needs are to best make suggestions that align with the family and the child’s development.
“We think parents are awesome and we just want to complement what they’re doing, help fill in any gaps in their knowledge and just increase their knowledge of who their little people are, what works for their little people and what works for their family,” Grames said.
Families who engage with the PAT program have been shown as more prepared for kindergarten compared to other families. Grames said using an assessment that looks at numbers, letters, colors, sizes, comparisons and shapes.
“That’s what we attribute school readiness to, but we also do some softer touches like what is social and emotional development?” she said. “We give a lot of information in that department as well because we know as we talk about kindergarten readiness more and more these days that that is a big part of it.”
After receiving the Blue Ribbon Affiliate status, Grames said the team is excited to continue serving families.
Grames said, “Everyone has been so great and let’s just keep our momentum going to highlight how great and important early childhood is."
Hilltop has offices in Montrose and Grand Junction.
To inquire about PAT or other services, contact Hilltop Family Resource Center at 970-252-7445.
Bright Futures for Early Childhood and Families in Telluride and Delta Family Center in Delta were also awarded a blue ribbon status by the PAT program.
