Hints of plea deal in Sunset Mesa mortuary fraud case spark furor

The way Rick Neuendorf sees it, a potential plea deal that — if formally tendered and accepted — would imprison the former owner of Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors for no more than 12.5 years, amounts to about seven days for each victim of the mortuary’s alleged fraud scheme.
“It’s just unconscionable,” Neuendorf said Thursday, in media interviews at his home.
Neuendorf, of Montrose, used Sunset Mesa to handle the cremation of his wife, Cherrie, but said he has since learned her body was sold to a Fort Collins entity. He said he’s heard different numbers as to the people affected by the mortuary’s alleged fraud, but most recently, federal prosecutors had estimated 600.
Megan Hess, who owned Sunset Mesa and the associated Donor Services Inc. in Montrose, and her mother, Shirley Koch, were indicted in March after a years-long investigation into purported “body brokering” and allegations they had harvested and sold bodies and body parts without the permission of the next of kin. They are charged with six counts of mail fraud relating to 38 decedents and three hazardous materials offenses related to the shipping of diseased body parts in what the U.S. Attorney’s Office characterized as a scheme that spanned about a decade.
Hess denies the allegations. She and Koch have not entered a plea to the charges in the indictment. Trial is currently set for next April.
A plea offer has not been formally announced and such offers typically are not public until they have been accepted. The U.S. Attorney’s Office could therefore not offer comment specific to the purported plea agreement.
On Sept. 23, affected family members participated in a long-awaited town hall meeting with federal prosecutors. Debra Schum, who spearheads a victims’ group, told the Montrose Daily Press on Wednesday that participants were shocked when Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy Chaffin presented a possible plea offer that capped at about 12.5 years any prison time for Hess and at about 10 years any prison time for Koch, in exchange for a guilty plea to one count of mail fraud and one count of hazardous materials offenses.
The minimum time under the contemplated agreement Schum shared with the Montrose Daily Press was 10 years for Hess and eight for Koch.
The possible plea deal as described also calls for asset forfeiture of $1.2 million and about $491,000 to be paid in restitution.
"While we cannot comment about the specifics of any particular case, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office have been in contact with the victims here throughout the investigation and will continue to do so until the case is completed," U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn, District of Colorado, said.
“Hell no,” Schum said Wednesday, when asked if she thought the purported agreement was adequate.
Schum also suspected the prosecutor planned to go forward with the plea deal prior to consulting victims, which does not tally with her understanding of the Crime Victim Rights Act. Again, the USAO cannot comment on case specifics or possible negotiations at this time.
Schum further said she fears that recent changes to federal sentencing laws concerning good behavior credit would mean Hess and Koch would spend even less time in prison, if they accept a plea offer.
That would be “a small slap on the wrist for the atrocities against humanity that they committed,” said Judy Cressler, whose father Harold was reportedly sold to a plastination company in Saudi Arabia. “It’s outrageous and not very validating to us victims’ families,” she added.
“Six-hundred victims, are you kidding me? And you’re going to give them 12 years, 10 years? That’s our judicial system failing us,” said Kylee Scott, who joined Neuendorf for a press conference at his home Thursday.
Scott’s father, Chris Duggan, died in 2017. She said the FBI told her his whole body had been sold, even though he had not made provisions to donate his body.
Scott said she had “mixed emotions” about the purported plea offer, because she understands where the USAO is coming from, with its desire to protect the survivors from the stress of trial. But understanding all sides does not make things easier, Scott said.
“I’m not happy at all. It’s not near long enough for what she did, I don’t think,” Neuendorf told the Montrose Daily Press.
“We feel like he made this plea without really consulting us. He said he was doing it ‘for your good,’ because it would be so hard for all of us who have to testify to relive it. No. That’s not how any of us feel.”
Neuendorf, who later said he feels like he has let down his late wife, added he is willing to testify at trial, as are several others. “He’s depriving us of our chance to speak to the court and have our feelings heard,” Neuendorf said.
“The plea deal to me is robbing me of the one part of the system I thought could give me a little bit of closure, in that I could stand in that courtroom and look these people in the eye and tell them what they’ve done to me, that I will struggle with for the rest of my life,” said Jane Kuta, who also spoke at Neuendorf’s home.
Kuta said her mother, Cherryanne Drew, was to have been cremated in 2017. Instead, her family learned that Drew had been dismembered and sold, Kuta said.
“I think of my mother and every day, for the rest of my life, I know. I feel, in a way, I let her down. It’s not our shame. It shouldn’t be our shame, but I’m still going to have to reconcile that in my mind every time I think of her,” Kuta said.
“And that’s my mother. I think of her every day.”
Drew had not been happy with the mortuary that handled her husband’s remains about nine months before her own death and that is why the family later used Sunset Mesa, Kuta told the Montrose Daily Press.
Her father’s cremains were repatriated to the United Kingdom after her mother firmly nixed the idea of splitting the ashes up so some could remain stateside. “He needed to stay whole. That made a little bit bigger blow for me that she was dismembered before she was cremated,” Kuta said.
“ … I don’t know what parts of my mother were taken. The vision in my head was bad enough without knowing specifics. I just kind of sat back waiting for my day in court so I could tell these monsters what they did to me, and it looks like I’m going to be robbed of that," she added.
"As to the victims having an opportunity to speak at sentencing, our office routinely asks courts to provide victims that option," Dunn said. "Should there be a sentencing in this case, we would expect to follow that practice."
Kuta said that if there is a plea, being able to speak for herself at sentencing would help her understand she’s done what she can.
“We can’t go back and change this. … I kinda hope someday, they’ll meet their Maker and that’s where our justice comes in,” she said.
“But perhaps it would give a little bit of closure to face them and let them know what they’ve done to us. Maybe it will and maybe it won’t, but it really is all I can do.”
Questions and pain linger
Survivors also questioned prosecutors for withholding details they said could have helped bring them more closure.
Schum was the caregiver for her cancer-stricken friend, Lora Lee Johnson. When Johnson died in 2017, her cremation was arranged through Sunset Mesa.
Schum later learned Johnson was not cremated, but was sold to a third party. Determined to find out what happened, Schum began researching body buyers, scouring “catalogues” produced by plastination companies.
Last week, she finally learned the truth: prosecutors believed they knew what company had purchased Johnson’s remains.
“There were quite a few who didn’t know and now they are telling us. Lora was (reportedly) shipped to Innoved,” Schum said.
“She was sold before I even got there to make arrangements, but now, finally, they told me she went to Innoved.”
Schum later explained that federal agents determined this through the records that existed, although, without a receipt from Innoved, there was not conclusive proof — however, Johnson’s donor number and date of death point to that company.
“I wish someone would have told me years ago, instead of two years of this suspense and wondering if the reason they didn’t tell me where she went was because they did something even more horrible. That makes it hard to move on and heal,” Schum said.
“ … It’s been a really rough couple of years, knowing there was something being kept from me.” The opportunity to recover Johnson’s body is long gone, Schum also said.
“I am so angry about this.”
Neuendorf had also languished without knowing where Cherrie was, until Chaffin told him recently.
“There’s been a lot of people calling and he’s been talking to them and telling them. They’ve had this information all this time and wouldn’t tell us, and we’re angry about that,” said Neuendorf.
Scott said she understood prosecutors were trying to protect the integrity of the case — and that Chaffin devoted a lot of time to the families of the deceased — but still, the survivors have the right to know what happened.
“If I would have known, maybe I would have had a little more closure,” she said.
Scott won’t know what happened to her father, however. She waited in silence until Sept. 23, when the USAO offered to share certain information survivors did not know. Within an hour of her contacting him, Chaffin responded to Scott.
“He told me they didn’t have any more records, that (Duggan’s) body had been embalmed, that none of it was cremated and that the day my family went to pick up what were supposed to be his ashes was the day he was shipped to an unknown location,” she said.
“Jeremy (Chaffin) told me that’s the end of the road. I will never know what happened to my father. There is no possible way to ever know and that’s that.”
