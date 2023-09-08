Square dancing is Colorado’s official state folk dance, and a few years back, Gov. Jared Polis signed a proclamation designating September as the state’s Square Dance Month.
“They usually have a square dance at the rotunda at the state capitol in Denver,” said Thom Hartman, of Montrose.
Hartman knows square dancing. He and his wife, Joyce Hartman, have been hitting the dance floor for more than three decades.
“We definitely enjoy it, it’s been a lot of fun,” said Hartman, a longtime member of The Black Canyon Twirlers, a square dance club based in Montrose.
This September, the Colorado State Square Dance Association reached out to local clubs and urged them to help expand the scope of square dancing, to introduce more people to the fun.
“They wanted the Wester Slope clubs to come up with an event to make it a little more well known in this area,” Hartman said. “To try to drum up interest on this side of the Rockies.”
In this effort, two local clubs — The Black Canyon Twirlers, of Montrose, and the Hubwheelers, from Delta — will celebrate square dancing with an afternoon of dancing and festivities Saturday, Sept. 9. The day will include not only dancing, but also contests and demonstrations, as well as a proclamation from city of Montrose officials.
“[The state association] asked all the little clubs to get their mayors to sign a proclamation,” explained Judy Milner, president of the Montrose club.
The purpose of the proclamations, as well as the events hosted by local clubs throughout the state, is to publicize square dancing and generate interest.
“That’s what we’re trying to do, is to get people out and see the square dancing,” Milner said.
Milner is hoping people will find the same enjoyment she does in square dancing — that they’ll be drawn to not only the dance, but the community.
“Square dancers are just the best people,” she laughed. “They’re just a wonderful bunch of people.”
Also, Milner pointed out, square dancing is good exercise.
“If you dance one evening, it’s equivalent to walking two miles,” she said.
“It’s both mentally and physically challenging,” Hartman said, explaining how dancers have to be paying constant attention to the caller’s instructions.
During Saturday’s event, guest callers are being brought in to town to help with the festivities. Other activities include a hobby horse race for kids and a demonstration from a group who performs square dance moves while on horseback.
In addition to serving to promote square dancing locally, Saturday’s event coincides with the Black Canyon Twirler’s celebration of the club’s 64th anniversary — one of the oldest square dance clubs in Colorado, the group was chartered in 1959.
For 17 of those years, Hartman served as the club’s treasurer. He and Joyce have also taken turns as the group’s president and vice president. But at 81 years old, Hartman says the couple may be nearing the end of their many years of square dancing — or, at least, slowing down the pace.
“We’re getting to the point where we’re probably retiring,” Hartman said. “It’s getting hard to make our moves.”
Square dancing, it seems, is more popular with older generations, who have been dancing for years. This is certainly the case in local clubs.
“It’s mostly older people,” Milner said.
And that’s, in part, the point of this effort to generate interest in square dancing — to draw in a younger crowd, to draw in folks who will take up the mantle.
“It’s pretty hard to get younger people interested in it,” said Hartman, noting differing generational dance preferences.
But Milner said Montrose’s club has recently seen some participation from younger dancers. She hopes to see more of that in the years to come.
“I’m just so thrilled these kids are dancing,” she said.
Saturday’s square dance festivities will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Circle 3 Cowboy Church Fellowship, located at 62885 Lasalle Rd. A spaghetti dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.