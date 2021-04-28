Hispanic Affairs Project, Amazing Glaze partner to honor ‘Denim Day,’ fight sexual assault

Today, Hispanic Affairs Project has collaborated with local art studio Amazing Glaze to honor “Denim Day,” an event in which people are encouraged to wear jeans to raise awareness of rape and sexual assault. It’s also a day of action and education, to combat victim blaming and educate communities to take an active role and show support.
“Denim Day” grew out of an 1998 Italian rape case, in which the perpetrator had his conviction set aside when the judge said the woman’s jeans were so tight that she must have helped the perpetrator remove them and therefore, consented to the encounter.
The ruling sparked protests against destructive attitudes about sexual assault. Women in the Italian Parliament, the day after the ruling, came to work wearing jeans, to show solidarity with the victim in the case.
For 22 years, wearing jeans on “Denim Day” has been a worldwide symbol, brushing back against the misconceptions about sexual violence.
“Part of it is to understand and debunk those misconceptions,” said Elisa Rodriguez, community advocate with Hispanic Affairs Project in charge of its sexual assault prevention program. “We have heard more than often, ‘what was she wearing?’ It is not about what she was wearing. We need to get away from those misconceptions. That is not helping the victim or survivor.”
In previous years, events organized by HAP on “Denim Day” featured decorated jeans and hosted survivors, some of who wrote phrases and messages on a notepad or the jeans. Due to the pandemic, a public event won’t be held this year, but both HAP and Amazing Glaze will create awareness through social media channels like Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok.
“I believe in the cause and I like the display,” said Cherie Adell, owner of Amazing Glaze. Rodriguez stopped by the studio and showed Adell what the “Denim Day” pants look like. Adell surmised Amazing Glaze would be the ideal place to support and share the message.
There will be a display inside Amazing Glaze (209 E. Main St.) on Wednesday.
“It brings awareness to the cause as well,” Adell said.
Rodriguez said discussions surrounding sexual assault need to become more open and transparent, with a focus to “call it how it is” rather than hold back from using specific words, like rape or assault.
She also said the culture in the United States needs to move away from flexing guilt to the victim or survivor, and start educating that it’s not the victim or survivor’s fault; it’s the perpetrator’s.
“We need to be more open (about sexual assault) and need to be educating our children and people in schools,” Rodriguez said. “Rape does exist and it does happen, and we need to debunk those myths that it happens because she’s wearing such and such.”
Through its program, HAP provides one-on-one education for community members who come forward, usually seeking different services first before speaking out about their abuse, Rodriguez said. Once the trust is built, topics like domestic violence, bullying and self-care are discussed, including with the women’s group that meets once a month, offering a space for healing, or can help minimize trauma so the victim or survivors can live better lives, she said.
“Bringing light to the misconceptions that still exist,” said Rodgriguez of what should be part of the focus on the annual event. “There’s a need to create a movement that educates us and puts the blame where it belongs.”
According to an annual study (latest in 2019) conducted by the Department of Justice, on average, there are 433,648 victims of rape and sexual assault in the United States each year. It’s estimated that 19% of attempted or completed rapes are reported annually, and over 40% of women in the U.S. have encountered sexual violence. And, according to Rainn statistics, most rape victims are female, but studies show 21% of males in the U.S. have been victims of sexual assault.
To view the posts from Amazing Glaze and HAP, visit @hispanicaffairsproject or @amazingglazeart on Facebook.
For more information or to speak with a local organization, visit hapgj.org, montrose-child-advocacy.org or hilltoplatimerhouse.org.
