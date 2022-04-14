Small nonprofits in Colorado helping communities severely impacted by the pandemic could soon be receiving thousands in funds.
The House Transportation and Local Government Committee on Wednesday passed House Bill 22-1356, which creates a community-based nonprofit grant program and provides $35 million to nonprofit organizations disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
The Hispanic Affairs Project, a nonprofit organization in Montrose that works to promote the integration of Latino immigrants in western Colorado, has been directly involved with the bill.
Ricardo Perez, HAP’s executive director, served on the bill’s steering committee on behalf of HAP and other nonprofits working with Latino communities.
“HAP brought the perspective of underfunded organizations working with a very marginalized population and the challenges to build a more internal infrastructure to better serve and advocate for these communities,” Perez told the MDP by email. “It is our experience that strong communities are places where diversity is embraced and equity is reflected in the fair distribution of resources.”
Perez said people of color and marginalized communities, as well as the small nonprofits assigning those communities, have been severely impacted by the pandemic.
He added that a lack of consistent financial investment has been common for groups severely affected and cited a lack of resources as a structural problem that impacts the ability of nonprofits to execute their missions.
The bill is expected to lessen the financial gap between small and large nonprofits and path to assistance.
“The [funds] are a good start but not the only solution to many needs that small, rural and often marginalized organizations face in the state of Colorado,” Perez wrote.
The legislation is using $35 million from the American Rescue Plan Act that the General Assembly reserved during the 2021 legislative session. The Department of Local Affairs will administer the grant program and contract with five nonprofit organizations, which will serve as regional access partners, to award the grants.
The bill is sponsored by Rep. Edie Hooton (D-Boulder), Rep. Leslie Herod (D-Denver) and Sens. Julie Gonzales (D-Denver) and Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale). The Communities Thrive, Communities Lead coalition, made up of smaller nonprofits that serve Latino, Black, Indigenous, Asian American and Pacific Islanders, LGBTQ+ and rural communities, has shepherded the bill and consists of more than 70 organizations.
“Our legislation invests in local nonprofits, many of which stepped up to provide food service, youth resources and COVID emergency information, during the pandemic,” Hotten said in a news release. “When the world came to a halt, Colorado’s nonprofits worked tirelessly to meet the needs of their community.”
Eligible organizations can apply for grants up to $100,000. Bill language species those organizations must use the funds for capacity building and infrastructure; professional development for employees; strategic planning; and program expansion or development.
The bill passed the committee by a 10-3 vote.
Perez didn’t specify if local nonprofits in the Region 10 area will apply for a grant, acknowledging the criteria needed for eligibility, but remains hopeful organizations see the value the bill provides. He believes several local organizations could qualify for the grant.
He added HAP could be eligible and will decide later whether to apply for a grant. The nonprofit’s current focus is a push for a better distribution of resources.
“What we did was to advocate for a bill that is as inclusive as possible,” Perez wrote. “We hope local agencies will qualify for funds.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press