Ricardo Perez, executive director for the Hispanic Affairs Project (HAP) nonprofit in Montrose, was honored with the 2020 Soul of Leadership Award, presented by the Latino Community Foundation of Colorado.
The award is given to a Latino leader or organization in a local community that “has demonstrated courageous leadership, embogies high standards of integrity, and is deeply committed to the advancement of Latinos.”
Perez was honored during the 7th annual Our Story Forum on Oct. 31, which was virtual this year.
“The award selection committee felt strongly that you embodied the true essence of what the SOL Award means — courageous leadership at many fronts and always with passion in serving the Latino community…. as for your work in Colorado, you have helped elevate the engagement of Latinos in the Western Slope to new heights and contributed to creating a cadre of local leaders. Your advocacy work is also to be commended for that has amplified the voices of many. We are appreciative for tireless work and for your commitment and passion of being a servant leader to the Latino community,” wrote Carlos Martinez, president and CEO of the Latino Community Foundation, in a letter addressed to Perez.
“This award was a recognition of the important work that HAP is doing in Western Colorado not only to promote the integration of our Latino/Hispanic immigrant community, but also to build stronger, more welcoming communities where all people have a voice at the table,” Perez said in an email. “For several years, I worked closely with the staff of LCFC and many organizations supporting the Latino/Hispanic community in Colorado. We created strong bonds of solidarity, friendship and collaboration among us. We are seeing a new generation of young Latino leaders emerging and when I received the notice of this award, it was an acknowledgement of the importance of our work to develop leaders among the community we serve.”
For several years, HAP has consistently been recognized as playing a unique role to support the local immigrant community. In 2015, the Office of Legal Access Programs (OLAP) gave recognition to HAP so it could provide immigration legal assistance. HAP invested in this program, Perez said, based on the needs of the local community.
This past summer, HAP launched its first nonpartisan voter engagement campaign, aimed to increase voter turnout among Latinos in the community. The campaign distributed voter education packets and was aided by a social media campaign encouraging eligible Latino voters.
“We helped many new Americans get registered to vote and also helped people understand the voting process. We learned a lot through this effort and it became clear how confusing the voting process can be very for new Americans, especially due to language barriers,” Perez said.
Last month, HAP received formal renewal to continue providing legal assistance to immigrant families, helping them with DACA renewals, U-visas for victims of crime, lawful permanent residency and Violence Against Women Act visas, Perez said.
Those of low-income, refugees, communities of color and immigrants are the “first victims of every crisis,” Perez said.
According to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, through Oct. 25, 34.15% of the Hispanic population make up the percent of cases (despite having around 22% of total population) in Colorado when compared to the state population. White/Non-hispanic is at 38.54%, and black or African American is third highest, at 3.2%.
Gov. Jared Polis, during an April press conference, said the data could be a “proxy for economic disparities.” Colorado health experts, though, took a much more bullish stance, aware of the health and social inequities people of color experience during a crisis.
“We are learning to resist and to move forward in the way that we can help to heal our communities and to work together to overcome the crisis of moral values we are facing today,” Perez said.
Perez added the award can bring attention to the importance of inclusivity and acceptance in the Montrose community.
“We are living in a harsh environment where there is a lot of misunderstanding and bias against immigrants and people of color,” he continued. “The last few years we have experienced challenging times as immigrants, and we continue to be impacted by the significant political and moral differences dividing our country today.”
Past recipients of the SOL award include San Luis Valley Immigrant Resource Center (2019); Betty Aragon Mitotes, Ft. Collins (2018), Rosemary and Trini Rodriguez, Denver (2017); Marguerite and Arnold Salazar, Denver (2016); and Irene Ibarra, Denver (2014).
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
