The Colorado Attorney General’s Office in March reached a settlement with One Connection LLC and its owner, Melani Munguia, which came after an investigation uncovered evidence that Munguia and her employee, Noely Diaz, had been unlawfully practicing immigration and family law without a license.
The settlement states Munguia must submit tax returns and a report of her business activity for two years and must pay $20,000 in restitution, which will return to victims of Munguia and Diaz’ deceptive marketing practices.
“One Connection repeatedly violated the Colorado Consumer Protection Act by practicing law without a license, putting the safety and livelihood of vulnerable individuals at risk,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in an announcement of the settlement.
The investigation by the Consumer Fraud Unit of the Colorado Department of Law led to a lawsuit filed against Munguia and her company. She, along with Diaz, did not disclose that her business was unauthorized to practice law in Colorado, violating language under the Colorado Consumer Protection Act that individuals must obtain required licenses to perform services.
The investigation also found that Munguia and Diaz misled and targeted vulnerable communities and undocumented non-English speaking individuals.
“(The settlement) is a huge win because it can also give confidence to our victims,” said Marketa Zubkova, an accredited legal representative for the Hispanic Affairs Project. “Many times (victims) are afraid and think they will get in trouble if they give information. If we educate more and share this example of brave people, victims that provided testimony to help catch unauthorized providers, then I believe it can also help our community not go to these people and come forward with their testimonies.”
Zubkova has been HAP’s accredited legal representative since April 2015 and in July 2021 received approval for renewal on her accreditation. She helps people with their immigration cases and forms and remains informed of immigration law through training and conferences so she can properly assist individuals seeking services.
She, along with HAP and its executive director Ricardo Perez, spoke to the attorney general’s office in the past year to alert them of “notarios” — people unauthorized to provide legal advice or immigration legal assistance — and their impact on communities on the Western Slope.
Zubkova said HAP is aware of frequent notario fraud cases in Montrose, Grand Junction and Gunnison. It has been prevalent for at least 15 years on the Western Slope, she added, with the potential for more cases growing.
“There are probably some more [cases] we don’t know about,” Zubkova said.
Notarios such as Munguia are often after financial gain, Zubkova said, and promise to provide legal services while later promoting on social media that they can also assist with immigration forms. They also rely on word of mouth within vulnerable communities.
Zubkova said some cases of notario fraud could lead to deportation. She said she is aware of cases where notarios advised people to leave the U.S. for appointments. But if people leave without a provisional waiver, which many victims are likely unaware of, they could be waiting up to 10 to 20 years to return to the U.S. while applying for the waiver.
Zubkova and HAP work to identify cases of notario fraud, though it can be difficult to see victims come forward.
“Many times the victims are not willing to share their experience publicly or share it with government officials because they’re afraid they might get in trouble, especially if they are undocumented,” Zubkova said. “On our team, we work on educating the community and that they should not be seeking unauthorized providers with immigration cases. That’s a huge help.”
The attorney general’s office has not discovered additional cases of notario fraud since its settlement with One Connection in March, Weiser said during a conference call with reporters on Thursday, though he suspects others are active.
Weiser is aware of victims’ trepidations to share information and testimony and proposed investing in agencies such as HAP to enhance protections for victims.
“We are protecting everyone,” Weiser said. “Whatever your status may be, you’re entitled to be treated fairly and any businesses that engage in deceptive and predatory conduct is not one we’re going to look kindly on.”
Zubkova advised people seeking citizenship or any immigration benefit to confirm they are visiting an authorized individual and that they can request evidence — a letter from the Department of Justice, which contains accreditation and recognition. People can also note that imigration attorneys are members of the American Immigration Law Association.
Above all, conduct extensive research, Zubkova said.
“I think that’s the number one rule — do your research to make sure that you are putting your future, life into the hands of someone who is authorized,” Zubkova said.
To reach Hispanic Affairs Project, contact 970-249-4115 or visit 17 N 6th St. Suite #A in Montrose.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press