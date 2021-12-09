One of Montrose’s most historically significant buildings, the Montrose Potato Growers Association building, is receiving $250,000 from the Colorado State Historical Fund in support of rehabilitation efforts.
The building, established in 1908, is known for its vast contributions to the local economy and agricultural roots in Montrose and the surrounding region.
The historical structure is currently owned by David and Greg Fishering, local entrepreneurs hoping to revitalize the building and restore its contributions to the local economy.
In addition to owning the Potato Growers Association building, the father and son business partners own the Storm King Distilling Co. Their plans include creating a public tasting room for their distillery-produced spirits. The space would provide retail opportunities for their business as well as local entrepreneurs, according to a news release from the City of Montrose on Wednesday.
Already, the Fisherings have invested in the building by providing stabilization prior to the city’s grant application submission. The building now has a new roof, floor and structural supports.
"The grant is an enabling force that will allow us to move forward with rehabilitating the building in a fashion that maintains its historic integrity while also making it a viable commercial space. We can’t wait to get started and get this building back into use for the community," David Fishering said of the grant in the news release.
Historical records indicate that the building’s prime years of significance for commerce extended from 1908 until around 1965, when it no longer provided storage and transportation services for local produce growers.
The building later became the warehouse Montrose knows as the Potato Growers Association, but its origins began as the Montrose Fruit and Produce Association building just 26 years after Montrose was established.
With the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad nearby, the MFPA building quickly became a regional hub for the agricultural commerce industry.
Over the years, its uses have evolved to fit the community’s needs, first acting as headquarters for local produce associations who contributed to negotiating better pricing for farmers, as well as representing local agricultural works at regional, state and national meetings. Historically, the building carries significant grass roots and maintains the integrity of the original structure.
History Colorado documents that the warehouse stored wool throughout the 1940s and housed goods such as potatoes, apples, peaches, sugar beets and wool during the 1950s.
The commercial goods were delivered to the buildings’ loading dock, stored, sorted, graded and packaged inside the warehouse before being loaded onto rail cars from the east loading dock.
According to the National Register of Historic Places, Montrose County was considered to have the “best soil and climate in the world” through the early 1900s due to the agricultural hub’s high quality in produce.
The Fisherings’ parent company, High Oasis, LLC, was directed to obtain a financial sponsor in order to apply for the CSHF grant, which led them to the city council.
The city approved the grant application in July, agreeing to assist as a “pass-through entity for the grant award and as grant administrator,” but would not provide direct funding for the project, according to Community Program Manager Kendall Cramer.
The grant application was one of 41 applications funded by the CSHF in August, Cramer added. Additionally, High Oasis, LLC is expected to provide a minimum 1:1 match, or pay 50% of the project’s total estimated cost of $550,381.
Cramer noted in the news release that rehabilitation of the building is important for both the city’s ongoing historic preservation efforts and the “economic vitality of Main Street and the Montrose community.
The Potato Growers Association building joined the city’s register of historic places in October 2019, followed by its addition to the National Register of Historic Places and the Colorado State Register of Historic Properties in 2020.
The city’s Historic Preservation Commission approved the Fisherings’ proposed rehabilitation plan in March 2020. Per the owner’s proposal request in February, the project is expected to reach completion in September 2022.
The 1908 Montrose Potato Growers Association building is located at 39 West Main St.