An 85-foot-long blue bridge has traveled across the United States, carrying the United States’ space shuttle crawler before arriving at the Daniels family ranch in Cimarron Friday.
The Daniels family purchased the bridge during an auction at the Perkins Trucking Company in Montrose on Nov. 19, 2019. The frame was built in Eckert, Colorado, by Larry Perkins Trucking. After a year to construct the bridge out of tungsten carbide steel, the bridge was repurposed to a bridge frame.
Prior to arriving on the auction block, the bridge frame transported the Space Shuttle crawler deck — used to transport space shuttles — from California to Florida. It took four trips to get the deck to Florida. During the transport, drivers were not allowed to take the same route twice, and the crawler was surrounded by government officials constantly.
Perkins Trucking hauled bridge beams in Grand Junction Steel in Grand Junction, Colorado, across the coast from San Francisco to Boston. The company was contracted to haul Missile Launch mates from Anaheim, California, to Cape Canaveral following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
To help with the move, the 85-foot blue arch bridge supported the crawler. The tow vehicles, the steel beams and the space shuttle crawler ranged from 154 feet to 165 feet long. As the bridge carried the crawler across the states, it was escorted by two to six police officers as well as private pilot cars.
The launch mates were used to launch spy missiles. Once the fear of another attack subsided, Perkins Trucking hauled the launch mates from Florida to Vandenberg Air Force base in California. The bridge will remain in Cimarron.
The Daniels were looking to purchase a bridge to place across the river on their property. The bridge will allow them to access a pasture where they can put cattle out to graze without the cattle walking through the water and potentially drowning. When Esten and Mildred Orme purchased the ranch in 1945, Esten placed cattle and his prize bull out to pasture. The bull tried to cross the river, drowning in the process.
“It was always their dream to have a bridge for better access to the 300-plus acres to the west of the river,” Linda Daniels said, their daughter.
Once the bridge arrived at 11 a.m. Friday, it took about 15 minutes to get it set onto the blocks along the river bank.
“It’s exactly like I imagined,” Daniels said.
After the bridge was secured across the river, the family enjoyed a meal along the creek. The next step is to place more than 200 3-inch-thick boards to form a deck. Daniels said they also plan to place wings on the side of the bridge.
“We want to put wings on the edge of the bridge to funnel the cattle through and over the bridge safely,” she said.
Yvette Weaver, Daniels’ granddaughter, enjoyed watching the installation.
“It’s really neat,” she said. “It will be nice not to have to drive equipment through the river and have it die in the middle. That’s happened to me several times.”
Her sisters Abagayle and Katelyn Weaver were also there.
“I think it was neat the bridge has some history behind it with the space shuttle crawler,” Abagayle said. “It gave the bridge some significance.”
The sisters decided to walk across the bridge and take in the view from the other side of the river when they realized the bridge vibrates, making the feeling of walking across it nerve racking.
The family plans to have an opening party for the bridge after the boards are placed. At that event, they will place a time capsule in the ground to be opened in 100 years.
