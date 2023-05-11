Although Montrose County recently turned down millions in federal funding, the rehabilitation of its historic downtown courthouse building will go forward, using money set aside and budgeted.
The county on Wednesday issued a request for proposals for a design-build renovation. Proposals are due June 28, with the bid to be awarded in July, subject to approval by county commissioners.
The hope is to start construction in 2024; the county’s targeted construction budget is $11 million — with no debt financing involved.
The county currently has $14.7 million budgeted for the courthouse. “We have been preparing and saving for this project for a few years. We are fiscally conservative and have saved for years to prepare for this,” said Montrose County Communications Director Katie Yergensen.
“This is a huge step forward for the project,” said Commissioner Roger Rash, in a news release. “We need to move forward. We’ve pivoted to the design build process to finally get a firm cost and move directly into construction. From what we’re seeing, this process should yield a substantially less expensive process than prior plans.”
Montrose County previously secured a $7.725 million congressional earmark for the courthouse renovation project, however, commissioners ultimately concluded the terms of the funding were too onerous and stripped away too much local control. They said the terms called for using a federal architect not familiar with Montrose, as well as created possible conflicts with state law, and precluded local contractors from bidding on the project.
In April, commissioners formally turned down the funding and will now proceed by using the money the county had saved and budgeted.
The overhaul
The courthouse building, at 320 S. First St., no longer holds court, but is instead used by the county assessor’s office, treasurer’s office and GIS. Until recently, it also was home to the clerk and recorder’s office, which in late April moved across the alley to the former county administration building.
The sandstone structure, built about 100 years ago, is on the National Register of Historic Places and has long been in need of improvements.
The general scope of work calls for new landscaping in areas the project will disturb, such as the parking area; rehabbing the Americans With Disabilities access routes, and increasing parking area on the east of the building. The main staircase is to be rehabbed, with the stairs replaced to resemble the original configuration — this needs to integrate current codes with historic considerations.
Exterior work will be done to address the fire escape and replace the roofing assembly and materials. According to the project overview documents, the original clay tile no longer exists, so the county is looking at modern materials of similar shape, size, design and color — but that are more resilient.
Other exterior work is to include the rehab, repair or replacement of features such as trim, masonry elements, doors and windows. Doors that are historic are to be reused in the project, otherwise, they are to be replaced. All windows except for the historic arched window on the fourth floor are to be replaced in a way that matches the original design. The fourth-floor window is to be preserved.
The 31,260 square feet of inside work requires a new elevator, new restrooms and other improvements code requires. As well, the work requires structural stabilization, new electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems and security features.
The first floor is to be remodeled for GIS, assessor’s office, treasurer’s office, Veteran Services Office, IT offices/room and associated break rooms/restrooms, janitorial and mechanical rooms. Work here includes rehab of the central stairway and historic hall area.
The first floor is to be analyzed to provide recommendations for a level and stable floor.
The second floor is also being remodeled for the assessor and treasurer. “This floor level is the historic main entry to this historic building and the central hall space and main entry area will be rehabilitated to remain as an important historic space of this building,” the project overview says.
Montrose County commissioners, who currently meet at the Public Works building on LaSalle Road, will be occupying the third floor of the courthouse building. The roughly 8,100 square feet on that floor is being remodeled for the commissioner’s board room (almost 2,100 square feet) and county offices.
The centerpiece of the floor — the historic circular opening in the floor and ceiling that gives the feeling of light and space — will stay.
The fourth floor will also be remodeled for county offices.
A historic structure assessment was done in 2011, however, because that was more than a decade ago, the design-build contractor firm will be responsible for making its own assessment of the property and producing the necessary design documents and specs.
“We’ve had some challenges and delays with this project. It’s time to move past speculative cost estimates and get real work underway,” said Commissioner Keith Caddy, also in the news release. “I’m excited to see the proposals.”
To view the RFP, visit https://www.montrosecounty.net/bids.aspx?bidID=228.