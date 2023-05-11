Although Montrose County recently turned down millions in federal funding, the rehabilitation of its historic downtown courthouse building will go forward, using money set aside and budgeted.

The county on Wednesday issued a request for proposals for a design-build renovation. Proposals are due June 28, with the bid to be awarded in July, subject to approval by county commissioners.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

