Historic preservation districts could become reality in Montrose

Instead of possibly having one building seeking historic preservation status, the City of Montrose is looking to see whether there are several structures of significance that can qualify for the designation and establish historic districts.
The city’s director of business innovation Chelsea Rosty said the idea of districts has been tossed around during the comprehensive planning process.
There won’t be “hard or fast lines” for the districts but rather it would go into different “character districts,” said Rosty, who’s also the Development and Revitalization Team, or DART, manager.
“It would be near the downtown and more toward the historic part of town,” she said.
Depending on the area, owners can self-identify what districts their building is part of, Rosty said. For example, if a residential district was created near downtown, then the homeowners would then become eligible for historic tax credits, provided that they want to renovate their house, she added.
“They wouldn’t have to worry about applying it themselves,” Rosty said. “It would also help preserve the look and feel of those homes within the district.”
Historic preservation designation was approved by the Montrose City Council in seeking Certified Local Government status, or CLG, in 2018.
This program creates partnerships with local and state governments, as well as national preservation organizations. The CLG permits the city to have a say in what structures are deemed historically important.
Under the ordinance, district designation would have to be approved by 75 percent of the property owners within that given area, Rosty said.
She added by having a district it is easier to receive state and national funding, making it more feasible for owners to preserve and update their properties.
The measure allows owners of older downtown structures — if they so choose — to pursue historic designation on their property. The ordinance says once a building gets the designation, it keeps it permanently. A structure can receive the historic designation if it’s more than 50 years old.
“There’s so much history in this town,” Mayor Dave Bowman said. “... You’ve got the old buildings downtown to even things like Jimmer’s BBQ.”
That restaurant is now located in what was once along-standing eatery, The Red Barn.
Originally opened in 1967, The Red Barn was a popular spot for the cast of the 1969 western film “True Grit” and its star, The Duke himself, John Wayne.
“The building on the outside still looks the same and that’s a very iconic building in this community,” said Bowman.
Other properties will also enhance Montrose’s slate of historic buildings. Bowman said when David and Greg Fishering, the owners of Storm King Distillery, have completed the renovation of the Montrose Potato Growers Association building — which is located to the distillery off of West Main Street — it’ll be a wonderful destination showcasing Montrose’s history.
The Potato Growers building was previously named a historic property on the local level in October last year after Montrose City Council approved the designation. The owners are currently working on receiving such a status on the national level.
“It’s important to hang on to as much of your history as you can,” Bowman said.
Rosty said she’s been happy to see that the community has taken that stance when it comes to Montrose’s buildings. She added she was encouraged after witnessing several residents coming to the historic resources survey plan held earlier this month.
“We have people who care about the historic fabric of the Montrose community,” said Rosty. “They’re intimately familiar with our assets and the things that make them special.”
Rosty said the city is working on making historic preservation easy and accessible for proprietors, as well as, collecting resources that may be available.
“The city is also trying to be a resource for historic preservation,” she said.
