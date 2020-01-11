When one takes a trip down Main Street, it’s easy to see the historical buildings that still stand in downtown Montrose, said Jennifer Levstik, a consultant from Logan Simpson.
The effort to keep these structures intact through historic designation has been a struggle for some, however.
Storm King Distillery’s David Fishering said he has attempted to receive help from the national level to fix up the Montrose Potato Growers Association building, which he co-owns with his father, Greg. The Potato Growers building was previously named a historic property on the local level in October last year after Montrose City Council approved the designation.
Fishering said through his own experiences, trying to secure funds has been tedious and exhausting, and that could be off-putting for others who own historic properties.
But, he added, there is a lack of education surrounding historic designation, as some proprietors may feel indifferent about it, despite the benefits they would receive.
Levstik acknowledged there is some misunderstanding about this kind of appointment as the work surrounding historic designation depends on what level — state or federal — owners want to receive.
“It’s not that bad. And there are some financial benefits to it,” she said. “If everybody starts doing it, then financially those benefits are not only good for them but it’s good for the community.”
Montrose City Council voted to allow the city to seek Certified Local Government status or CLG in 2018.
This program creates partnerships with local and state governments, as well as national preservation organizations. The CLG permits the city to have a say in what structures are deemed historically important.
The measure allows owners of older downtown structures — if they so choose — to pursue historic designation on their property. The ordinance says once a building gets the designation, it keeps it permanently. A structure can receive the historic designation if it’s more than 50 years old.
The hope is this distinction makes it economically more feasible for owners, because upon designation, a building’s owners will have access to federal and state grant money to preserve and update properties.
The City of Montrose’s historic preservation community learned from Levstik how to easily obtain such designation as part of a historic resources survey plan Thursday. The meeting was held with city officials, members of the historic preservation committee, business owners and residents.
The discussion also delved into which buildings should receive historic preservation.
The City of Montrose’s director of business innovation, Chelsea Rosty, gave the example of the Fox Theater. Although there have been discussions about it possibly receiving the designation, so far, nothing has materialized.
“It’s beloved, and we want to make sure it stays,” Rosty said.
Levstik said if a structure is designated as a historic property, then the owner is eligible for rehabilitation tax credits. In order to get the credits, owners have to spend a minimum of $5,000 on a construction project, and obtain approval before undertaking construction, she said.
According to the History Colorado website, the amount of credit that can be earned is calculated as a percentage of the overall rehabilitation costs associated with the project:
• A 20-percent federal tax credit for the rehabilitation of certified historic buildings used for income-producing purposes;
• A 20-percent state tax credit for the rehabilitation of historic, owner-occupied residences;
• A 20- to 30-percent state tax credit for the rehabilitation of historic buildings used for income-producing purposes.
With these possibilities, though, the city believes such state and federal funding can be beneficial for business owners.
