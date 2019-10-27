History Colorado has an ambitious goal to gather more diverse input into the 2030 statewide historic preservation plan, which in turn can help the present, not just the past.
History Colorado, under whose auspices the Ute Indian Museum operates, is coming there Oct. 29, from 6 - 8 p.m. for a public meeting on the plan update and hopes to hear from a wider range of voices for the statewide action plan.
“The goal really is to bring together all the stakeholders to the table to get their input on what are the places that matter most to people in Colorado. We didn’t want this to be Denver-centric, or Front Range-centric,” said Philip Clapham, preservation communications manager for History Colorado.
History Colorado’s Office of Archaeology and Historic Preservation undertakes reviews and updates of the statewide action plan every 10 years, using the plan to guide a network of historic preservationists in Colorado, whose work in turn influences city planners, developers, historical societies and local governments.
Apart from that, the goal is to bring in people who may be unaware of how history affects their lives, Clapham said.
“We are hoping to see preservation through the eyes of those people and to hone in on how communities are impacted,” he said.
“It is sadly a misconception that the work of preservation is only for older folks. We joke a lot in the office about how we strive to be a place that recognizes ‘blue-haired old ladies’ and young people. We would like to see some younger people and people of color.”
Public input will help inform History Colorado as to how to save historic places, but also as to how it might help address concerns such as the housing crunch, redevelopment, economic development and other issues associated with the state’s ever-growing population.
Preservation can be a tool in both saving places and revitalizing rural communities, Clapham said. History Colorado is looking for input from communities precisely because it does not yet know how it might help preserve housing.
“We all know that preservation, a lot of places have the opportunity to not only be revitalized, but repurposed. Preservation does not have to be something that is up in a museum,” he said.
“Preservation of historic structures can also help with affordable housing. It does come with its own challenges.”
Clapham said the public and private sectors would have to come together to achieve something like that and he believes that is possible.
The state is also seeking more information from residents that can help it better apply funding to protect historic places that are threatened by a natural emergency.
Earlier this year, heavy, sudden snowmelt brought debris into Henson Creek above Lake City, leading to fears of flooding and a massive response to protect the town from catastrophe. Part of the efforts entailed bringing in a team of archival specialists to help the Lake City museum prepare its collection for shipping, in the event floodwaters came.
“We do have a response (to emergencies),” Clapham said. “We try to work through our grant funding to provide communities with a means to protect.”
Three public meetings have been held so far, with more, including the upcoming Montrose meeting, on the horizon.
“We hope every time we go into a different community, we can key out similarities, but also the unique challenges that community faces,” Clapham said.
“The hope of the office is that we come away with a real sense of what Montrose is, how to solve problems there and be part of the solution.”
The Ute Indian Museum is located at 17253 Chipeta Road.
