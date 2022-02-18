The former JC Penney building on the southern edge of Montrose, vacant for nearly two years, will soon host shoppers again: Hobby Lobby is opening Feb. 28.
The store’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and it is located at 3400 S. Rio Grande Ave. It will be closed on Sundays.
The opening comes nearly a year after the announcement that the craft store was opening a location in Montrose. Hobby Lobby signed a lease for the 88,000 square-foot property months after JC Penney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced it would close its Montrose location in June 2020.
Hobby Lobby took control of the building in August 2021 and has spent months renovating the interior.
Announcements from the retailer have been minimal other than the exterior of the store displaying “coming soon.”
Hobby Lobby has not responded to multiple requests for comment.
The Hobby Lobby store in Montrose will be the second to open on Colorado’s Western Slope, according to a map on the corporate website — the other location is an hour’s drive away in Grand Junction.
“(Hobby Lobby) is one of the reasons why some people had to go to Grand Junction for certain things you can’t yet get in Montrose. J.C. Penney was a huge loss for us. It’s good to get another strong, nationwide-type retailer in the community. It will be a good addition,” Sandy Head, Montrose Economic Development Corporation executive director, said in May 2021.
Hobby Lobby joins Ross, Marshalls and Target as nationwide retailers currently located at River Landing Shopping Center.
Staff Writer Anna Lynn Winfrey contributed to this report.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
