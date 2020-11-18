Local Veterans of Foreign Wars posts are teaming up with the Colorado Aviation Business Association (CABA) to facilitate this year’s holiday airlift. This is the 10th year that the VFW and CABA have worked together to assist needy and homeless veterans and their families who reside in Western Colorado.
Members of Lee Marts VFW Post 3571 of Delta and Montrose VFW Post 784 were on hand last Sunday at the Montrose Regional Airport to meet the CABA aircraft and help unload supplies. In previous years, volunteer pilots have flown nearly a ton of non-perishable food items and toys to airfields in Montrose, Grand Junction, Durango and Cortez. As many as forty aircraft have been involved in previous airlifts.
This year, due to the global pandemic, donations of food and toys are down about 60% from 2019 levels. According to Jim Baker, VFW Post 3571 quartermaster and service officer, part of this shortfall, “will be made up by donations from local VFW members and from members of the community who can donate non-perishable food and toys at the Delta Dollar Tree Store.”
As with years past, the Dollar Tree Store, 121 Gunnison River, Suite 101, in Delta, has agreed to serve as a collection point for community donations. Donations can be dropped off during store hours from Nov. 17-Dec. 7. In addition, monetary donations are welcome and can be sent to VFW Post 3571, 1767 1300 Road, Delta, CO 81416.
Delta Post 3571 will coordinate delivery to needy veterans and their families. Help will come in the form of the post’s annual Thanksgiving food box distribution this month, as well the CABA distribution in December.
Donations of food and toys reach the post each year and these form the core of Thanksgiving boxes. The CABA Airlift is the core of the December distribution. A list is compiled of needy veterans and their families. To ensure privacy, each box is marked with the number of adults and number, sex and age of children in the home. Delivery of the boxes is done discreetly to honor the privacy of recipients.
For further information, or to make a cash donation, call Jim Baker at 970-270-3515.
