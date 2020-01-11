For years, I’ve dreaded winter, especially icy-cold January. It’s a season for hunkering down and simply enduring till spring comes. As I get older, I notice how fleeting and irretrievably precious are my days. I realize how foolish I am to devalue any day, much less a whole season. Thus I’m resolved to re-envision winter and make mid-January an annual marker for tending to my spirit.
We’ve been writing in this series about holidays (holy days). Though mid-January contains no universal holy day, it is a bridge of time from the old year to the new. It’s a “resting-and-rethinking-inventory-taking” kind of time. Sure, I need to lose weight, spend less and declutter my house. Most people do. Do I know if I’m spiritually healthy? Is my faith withering, stagnant or growing? If I focus on “fixing” my diet, my finances, my personal habits, why would I overlook or devote any less attention to my spiritual wellness?
Thus, I resolve to plan a mid-January “holy day” (or days) for faith R&R — remembrance and reflection. Smack in the cold wind of winter, I desire to air out my heart and soul for God’s examination and for new year direction. The Prophet Isaiah says, ”In quietness and rest shall be your strength.”(30:15). The psalmist (46:10) says “Be still (stop striving) and know that I am God (recognize My sovereignty).”
I’m moved by essayist Luke Skaggs’ description of God’s take on winter, viewing it as a season of great purpose in faith-shaped lives. His essay champions the significance of our faith roots growing deep into God’s ways and our branches resting from producing fruit.
Skaggs writes: “Every year, winter comes to remind me that it’s time to rest. As I look around me, I see others just like me, standing in their desperate wiry frames in a backdrop of winter’s pure white covering and I’m reminded of my true beauty (as God sees it). The beauty of my life is not measured by what I can produce, but by how I stand firm and steadfast through every season, rooted in the rich, deep soil of God the Father’s love. Often times, it’s hard for us to remember who we are or what we look like outside of our accomplishments or when there’s nothing hanging from our branches.”
In prayer or meditation, ask God to show you “who you are beyond the work of your hands, (your temporal leaves),” advises Skaggs. And ask Him to show you (again and again) His divine fingerprints in your life recently.
Remember your own faith journey and remember, too, God’s working in Scripture. Remembrance is embedded throughout the Bible. The first 11 chapters of Deuteronomy explain practices of remembrance. Deuteronomy 4:9 sums it up: “Take care and keep your soul diligently; lest you forget the things that your eyes have seen, and lest they depart from your heart all the days of your life. Make them known to your children and your children’s children.”
Moses is speaking to the Israelites as they prepare to enter the Promised Land. He cannot go with them, so he offers a crash course in their history and reiterates God’s law again to encourage and educate them before he dies. He urges them to remember who they are, where they came from and how they’ve seen God work.
Why do this? Because their memory of these wonders translates into faith; their knowledge of God’s impact deepens, justifying their trust in Him.
The act of repeated remembrance is vitally important to Christians because “by remembering what God did,” says blogger Susan Urban, “I can more clearly see WHO He is. By remembering my mistakes and the ones made by the characters in the Bible, I can grieve the sin that runs rampant in humanity. By remembering the sin and bad circumstances, I am humbled and reminded of my need for a Savior. By the joyous and healthy seasons I’ve experienced. I can sit in awe, even if those blessings are no longer now. This practice of remembering continually draws our eyes away from the ‘I did it all by myself’ and the ‘why is this happening to me’ and directs us back toward the Father.”
Winter, a season that seems unfruitful, is indeed a season for healing weary spirits and energizing weak faith. It’s a good time to move forward by deliberately and mindfully remembering God’s laws, promises and covenants along with our personal faith history and identity in Christ. If we don’t regularly do this, we may wander or even lose our way forward. “Every story – the story of creation, fall, and redemption, plus the stories of our own salvation and sanctification — are understood through remembering,” says Urban.
How do people of faith respond to this remembering? Give thanks. Give praise. Then obey. I’ve set aside special time this mid-winter to ponder: “In what ways could I become more spiritually healthy in this new year? And where and how will I start?” I offer the same challenge to our readers.
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (including their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband Frank have one adult son and parent an 11-year-old grandson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.