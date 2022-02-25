Nearly a year after local real estate agent Jeff Keehfuss purchased the former Russell Stover retail shop, the building is changing hands again: the locally owned Home Loan State Bank has purchased the building. The bank is also in negotiations with Enstrom Candies to move into a portion of the building.
Mark Harmon, the market president for Home Loan State Bank, said the Montrose branch will be moving from its current location at 340 S. Townsend Ave. into the new space after renovation is complete, which is slated for November of this year.
The sale went through for $3.2 million.
No additional parking spots will be added to the existing lot, which has a capacity of approximately 100 cars, but the bank will add drive-through lanes for drive-up banking.
The new Enstrom location, which would occupy the northern third of the building, would serve ice cream, coffee and the brand’s signature toffee. Inventory would be shipped from the factory in Grand Junction.
Home Loan State Bank has been operational in Grand Junction for over a century, according to the company’s website. The bank opened a second location in Montrose in 2015, Harmon said, and has grown steadily since.
To accommodate growing business, the company first looked into expanding at the current branch location, but moving into and renovating the former Russell Stover building made more sense, Harmon said.
The contractors and architects involved with the expansion will also be local businesses.
“We're a local bank, so it is very important to us that we keep all of the business local,” Harmon said.
Home Loan Insurance company, also based in Grand Junction, will have an office at the remodeled location in Montrose.
Keehfuss and his family purchased the 10,000 square foot building as well as the 4.5 acres of land at the front of the former Russell Stover property in April 2021 for $2.25 million. He first planned to convert the building into a new location for his Berkshire Hathaway real estate office, but it would have been cost-prohibitive in the long run.
Keehfuss also looked into courting a national dining chain to open a location in Montrose, such as Olive Garden or Texas Roadhouse, but that did not pan out, either.
The Russell Stover factory closed in August 2020 amid pandemic-related financial shortfalls. The former candy factory, which is 278,400 square feet on 21.3 acres, was sold to VCM Global Asset Management and Benezet Realty Partners reportedly for $4.5 million in the spring of 2021.
Benezet CEO Mitchell Bennett told the Daily Press in June that the facility will be called the Western Slope Food and Innovation Center. The building does not yet have any tenants, said Montrose Economic Development Corporation CEO Sandy Head.
Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the location of Enstrom Candies is under negotiation.