The median sales price for single-family homes in Montrose County clocked in at $425,000 in May, registering the third straight month over $400,000, according to local market statistics from the Colorado Association of Realtors (CAR).
There were three months in 2021 when the median sales price soared over $400,000 in Montrose County. It has happened four times five months in 2022.
The $425,000 in May marked a 2.5% increase from 2021, when the median sales price was $415,000.
The number of new listings went down 26.5% compared to May 2021, as did sold listings by 8.6%, which represents a massive shift from May 2020-2021 — sold listings increased 105.9%.
The inventory of homes for sale also experienced a dip year-to-year from 101 (May 2021) to 86 (May 2022), a 14.9% decrease. The drop continues a trend the county has experienced over the past three months despite prices remaining elevated and sellers receiving 99.5% of listing price in May.
The May numbers continue to indicate what the National Association of Realtors, in an earlier report that accounted for the rise in interest rates, estimated: a 9% drop in home sales in 2022 compared to 2021.
Year-to-date, the number of sold listings through May was up 3% from 2021. But that percentage has dropped each month since March when it was 15.2% and on pace to shatter the increase (11.2 percent) between 2020 and 2021.
The number of new listings in Montrose County through May was down 11.7% compared to numbers through May 2021. For the month itself, new listings declined 26.5% from the year prior.
The Colorado Association of Realtors reported housing market numbers from May days after it was revealed that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 5.23%, according to Freddie Mac, a housing finance firm. That marked an increase from the week before when the rate was 5.09%. A year ago, around May and June, the rate was 2.96%.
The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is now 4.38%, Freddie Mac also reported, which is up 0.8% from the previous week and the 2.23% around this time last year.
The Federal Reserve’s attempt to combat inflation led to the increase in mortgage rates and cooled buyer demand — the rise in rates could lead sellers to back off from listing prices and lower sales price, industry experts say. Others, such as Fannie Mae, say price drops could be determined by the market.
That development remains to be seen in Montrose with the Colorado Association of Realtors and Berkshire Hathaway Colorado Properties both reporting a decline in new listings. According to a report from Berkshire Hathaway the number of new listings declined 8.8% in May. Sold listings, however, went up 7.2% last month.
Berkshire Hathaway reported the median sales price was $445,000 in May, similar to statistics reported by CAR.
Delta market shows similar trend
In Delta County, the median sales price in May was $385,000, an increase of 16.8% from May 2021.
New listings were down 16% and sold listings decreased 42.6% year-to-year.
Though May, sold listings are down 10.8% compared to the same timeframe in 2021. New listings have declined 12.3%.
