A 6-inch spear of asparagus contains no fat, no cholesterol, and no sodium. It does have about 30 milligrams of potassium and six tenths of a gram of dietary fiber. There is also a little vitamin A. Bottom line, it’s good food. It grows fast, and it’s easy to harvest and pack. Furthermore, it tastes good, and it is hard to find anybody who doesn’t like it.
Chuck English asks your reporter if he likes it raw. The answer is in the affirmative and we begin sampling stalks of green and purple asparagus right out of the ground. What a party.
Chuck and Jami English own Honey Acre Farms and they are the only folks in these parts who grow asparagus. Out on 6100 Road, they have a 3.5-acre patch of asparagus officinalis, a perennial flowering plant of the genus asparagus.
Most folks have never seen an asparagus flower, but if you were to let the stalk grow to mature heights, as much as shoulder high, there will be blooms — white flowers with yellow stamens. But, we are here to talk about asparagus, one of the most popular vegetables on the planet.
Chuck and Jami have been involved in what you might call niche or specialty crop farming for some time now. Chuck handles the mechanics and Jami takes care of the books and the marketing. Besides the asparagus, the couple grows Mirai sweet corn and some pinto beans.
“We did big field farming for years, but we started thinking about cutting out the middlemen,” said Chuck, who is a native of the Montrose mesas. He said they were looking for more control over the pricing and over their cost of doing business.
So, the couple traded in their big tractors for smaller ones. They started looking at specialty crops that they could sell through the local food chain and by niche marketing with tools like social media. Jami went back to school.
“I enrolled in a marketing class, partly in person and partly online. I needed to learn how to do it and what tools were available,” said the grandmother, who has the biggest smile ever.
Were there any “aha” moments during her studies?
“Oh, yes, lots of them,” she said. “The biggest one was probably the power of social media. Learning about that opened up all kinds of opportunities for us.”
Another thing she learned was making friends with journalists looking for stories to write.
And here we are.
One of the keys in modern niche marketing is to find a niche that isn’t already full. Enter asparagus officinalis.
“Nobody was growing asparagus here, the cultivation is not complicated and the harvest is pretty simple,” said Chuck.
The Englishes did their homework and the sandy loam soil of the mesa west of Montrose suited the project well. They decided on a Millennium variety of the plant and ordered 24,000 pieces of root stock in 2006. They prepped the ground, planted and waited. Now, three-and-a-half acres doesn’t sound like a big crop, but wait for the rest of the story.
“You don’t harvest the first year,” Chuck explains. “You have to let the plants mature and drop seeds.” But the waiting is okay, because this hardy perennial is going to produce as many as 20 years worth of crops before its life cycle ends.
When harvest time does roll around in late April of the second year after planting, two things happen. Jami gets on the computer and her smart phone and lets the world know it’s asparagus time at Honey Acre Farms.
Chuck attaches his asparagus clipping tool to the three-point hitch on a small green tractor. The tool consists of three seats and a holding bay for several plastic crates. A harvest person sits in each of the seats. So seated, they are within easy reach of the stalks.
As the tractor moves slowly along the rows, the harvesters clip the properly-sized stalks and put them in a crate next to their seat. The ladies cutting the Honey Acre crop are quite skilled. The harvested product shows surprising uniformity, especially considering that they are moving as they grade and clip.
Every couple of rows, the tractor makes a stop at the packaging station, where an employee, one of the English grandkids or their friends, washes the vegetable in a cold water bath and places in it a damp paper liner inside a Honey Acre Farms shipping box. The boxes go into the farms’ reefer truck.
That asparagus washer is a special tool, designed and built by Chuck in typical DIY farm style.
Jami’s phone rang.
After taking the brief call, she relayed that it was a customer in Craig, a three-and-a-half hour drive away, who was headed down for a few boxes of asparagus. Jami said that most of what has been cut has already been sold.
Now, if you know about asparagus, you know that what was cut that day is not the end of the harvest. You see, asparagus is kind of like bamboo — you can literally watch it grow. What is a two-inch stalk at 9 a.m. on Friday will be an 8-inch stalk the next day. That means there is another harvest in less than two days.
The first 24,000 plantings produced between 20 to 26 cuttings per season for 10 years. The English farm produces about 3.5 tons of asparagus per year. After the last cutting of the summer, they let the plants grow and flower, which drops more seeds to rebuild the crop for the next season.
Meanwhile, Chuck said that he planted his Mirai corn in early April and then sweated out that little late frost. “It all came out fine,” he said.
“I plant the corn three or four rows at a time in a staggered schedule,” Chuck said. “That way we can harvest and sell fresh corn over a longer period.”
Another facet of Jami’s marketing plan is their retail marketing presence on Oak Grove Road in Montrose, just off Townsend Avenue. The outlet offers Honey Acre products as well as jams, jellies, and other crops like Palisade peaches — when the crop doesn’t freeze. The store opens June 1.
Jami already has a lot of the corn sold before it finishes growing. There is a customer in Houston, Texas, who has already ordered 600 ears from the first harvest date. In all, they will produce close to 50,000 ears of corn this year.
So, the name. Where did it come from?
“We decided to do a sort of semi-hydroponic project in Grand Junction,” said Chuck.
He said they did the research, visited the company in Knoxville, Tennessee, and bought equipment and about $22,000 in stock.
“When the truck with the plants got to Grand Junction, we opened the trailer and every plant was dead,” said English, who seems to be able to laugh about it now. The truck had been on the road for over a week with no water or sunlight for the plants. He tried to revive the plants, but to no avail.
“So we sued the guy in Knoxville, but he filed bankruptcy and had no assets. I told him I’ll take your Honey Acre name. That’s all we got for our $22,000.”
The brand is now registered to the Montrose couple named English who walk into the fields every day, hand in hand with huge smiles on their faces. That love and happiness shows in their product. And, if you have never nibbled on an asparagus stalk in the field, you ought to try it sometime.
