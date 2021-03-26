Honor in the works: Plans for Montrose Veteran Park move forward

Efforts to increase knowledge about America’s wars, and respect for those who fought in them, took a step forward recently, with the completion of conceptual drawings for the Montrose Veteran Park project.
The park, intended as a place of both quiet contemplation for veterans and a place where others can come and learn, is to be built on land provided by the City of Montrose in Cerise Park, near the soccer field and amphitheater.
“It’s to preserve, share and celebrate the personal experiences of our city’s veterans, past and present. The park would give veterans a sense of inclusion,” Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans Executive Director Mike Trickey said. Trickey is among a core group spearheading the development of the Montrose Veteran Park. He said the park will also give veterans a place to reflect and remember, too.
“It definitely will be a place for healing and activities. In addition to all that, the other main feature of the park will have an educational component. It’s important for all of us to make sure people understand about the different wars and conflicts, what went into them and what it means to preserve freedom as a result of those wars we had,” Trickey said. “The educational component is going to be a main feature as well.”
Features under consideration would represent World Wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam, Gulf conflicts and Afghanistan.
“We’ll be creating educational elements representing those wars and also a centerpiece recognizing service branches,” Trickey added.
The City of Montrose is donating the land for the park. Trickey and other project committee members just handed over conceptual drawings Wednesday to City Parks Superintendent Jackie Bubenik.
“The city is in support of doing something down there. We’ve got to go through the plan and review the process, make changes, and there will have to be coordination with the (Rotary) amphitheater project going in there,” Bubenik said.
“We support a veterans park. We don’t have one here. The users, veterans of many conflicts, are wanting to do something like that,” he added.
“The city would like to see a facility like that going in and we are happy to support that.”
Although the conceptual drawings are a concrete step forward, they are only a start and subject to potentially extensive revisions, Bubenik and Trickey said.
“It’s like Step 2 of 100. We’re in baby steps right now but are in full support of the group and what they’re doing and will help them as we can,” Bubenik said.
Trickey said Bubenik received drawings and the elements the committee wants to include. There will be additional discussions and adjustments.
“But certainly, it’s a big step moving forward to get the basic layout of the park established,” Trickey said. “It goes a long way to helping us put together a proposal for folks to identify the project. It’s a viable project we’re moving forward on.”
A cost estimate has not been established. Trickey said once it is, the group would be seeking grants, donations and other funding sources. As of last report, the city has not pledged any money for the project.
Once the design is finalized, it will be possible to put together a full proposal package and a firmer budget.
“It’s just step-by-step. Once we have a pretty decent layout, then we put together information for a proposal and a budget,” Trickey said.
He anticipates a lot support from veterans in the creation and maintenance of the park.
“A project like this is going to bring out a lot of folks. We’ve got a lot of veterans with background and experience that can lend strong support going forward,” Trickey said.
The Montrose Veteran Park will benefit everyone — both by honoring veterans and through its educational experience. It’s also intended as a place where families can gather to remember their loved ones who served, Trickey said, noting a grandfather who served in WWI; his father who served in WWII and his brothers, who, like Trickey, also served.
“I think a lot of people will be able to share their experiences and those stories,” he said.
“The word’s out there. We’re starting to get a lot of interest from folks wanting to know more about it.”
The Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans can be reached at 970-765-2210.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
