When a national photo memorial honoring those who fell in the War on Terror comes to town, it will be a first, not just for Montrose, but for the state of Colorado.
The Remembering Our Fallen Memorial will arrive Sept. 7 and remain in Montrose through Sept. 13, at the Montrose Elks Lodge No. 1053, on Hillcrest Drive.
It is a traveling exhibit, displaying the military and civilian photos of men and women in the U.S. military, who have died in the line of duty since Sept. 11, 2001. The photos are mounted onto 10-foot-tall pillars, 6-feet in circumference.
“With everything going on in our country right now, it’s very important that we remind people of the ultimate sacrifice our men and women paid and continue to pay for our freedom every day,” said Mathew Gallegos, manager and events coordinator for Montrose Elks Lodge.
Gallegos was instrumental in bringing the traveling memorial to Montrose. He had begun considering ways to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on New York City and the Pentagon, when he got in touch with Patriotic Productions, the Remembering Our Fallen Memorial’s coordinators. That’s when he learned the memorial could be scheduled for a stop in Montrose this year, and at less expense.
The Elks local board of directors backed the idea, provided he could raise the money in advance. Through private donations, Gallegos had in hand the necessary $6,000 within two weeks back in June.
“It has grown tremendously,” he said of the event.
Opening day will begin Sept. 7 with hundreds of motorcycle riders from various veterans and other groups, as well as law enforcement agencies, providing an escort from the Mesa County Fairgrounds, down Main Street in Delta and in Montrose.
The memorial is expected to arrive in town at about 10:15 a.m.
An opening ceremony will take place at the Elks Lodge at 2 p.m. A ceremony honoring those killed in action and those missing in action follows at 3 p.m.
Any Gold Star families who would like to visit the memorial in private, before the times it is open to the public, can contact Gallegos through the lodge, at 970-249-4852 or mel.eventsmanager@gmail.com.
The memorial will be open to the public after the opening ceremony, and then from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sept. 8 - 12; it departs after closing ceremonies on Sept. 13.
A similar photographic memorial specific to Colorado’s fallen will also be on display; this is to remain headquartered at the Montrose Elks Lodge for a year, and can be leased out and sent to other organizations.
A luminary ceremony is planned for Sept. 9 for all of Colorado’s fallen.
Friday, Sept. 11, includes additional events: A breakfast for first responders, presented by Camp Robber, 8 a.m. at the lodge, for all first responders; a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 9 a.m., and an All Service Ball at 6 p.m. for all veterans, active duty military and first responders.
A veterans breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. Sept. 12.
“It makes it extra special, because this is the first time this memorial will ever be in Montrose,” Gallegos said. “It’s the first appearance in Colorado. We’ll have the state of Colorado Remembering the Fallen Memorial, and the national memorial here as well.”
The national memorial will be set up outside of the Elks Lodge. The state memorial will be housed inside. Pandemic restrictions mean that the number of people who can be inside the lodge at a single time is restricted to 100, and outside attendance is limited to 175 at a time. Masks should be worn and social distancing practiced.
“This memorial has traveled all over the country. We are unveiling it in the state of Colorado on the same day it was unveiled to the nation just three years prior, on the National Mall at the Lincoln Memorial, in Washington, D.C.,” Gallegos said.
“It’s going to be a big week, for sure.”
The Elks Lodge is making an effort to highlight locals who died in Iraq or Afghanistan.
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Chad Maynard of Montrose, 19, died in a roadside bombing in Iraq in 2005.
Army Cpl. Chris Sitton, 21, of Montrose was killed by an improvised explosive device in 2006, Afghanistan.
Aaron “Moon” Cruttendon, 25, of Norwood and Mesa, Ariz. Army Cpl. Ariz., died in an insurgent attack in 2010, Afghanistan.
“People need to be reminded of the ultimate sacrifices our men and women gave and continue to give for our freedom. People, in my opinion, do not realize the sacrifice those men and women gave. The average age of the people on that wall is 23 years old,” Gallegos said.
“These are sons, daughters, fathers, uncles and aunts are on that wall, that paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. That’s why it’s so important for everybody to come out and see this memorial.”
The Elks Lodge is continuing to accept donations and is also seeking more sponsors for each tower of photos ($100).
Current sponsors include Cherry Creek Media (94 KIX, 103.7 The River and KUBC Gold), the Montrose Daily Press and Delta County Independent.
For more information about how to support the memorial, or event details, contact Gallegos at 970-249-4852, or the above-listed email.
More information about the national Remembering Our Fallen Memorial can be found at patrioticproductions.org.
