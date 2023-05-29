Cory "CJ" Klostermann places a paper poppy wreath made by students at Bright Beginnings on the grave of a military service member at Valley Lawn Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 29. Ashlynn Brittell looks on. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
American Legion Post 73 members and Riders ceremoniously fold a tattered flag at Grand View Cemetery on May 29 as other members attach and prepare to hoist a new flag. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Cory "CJ" Klostermann places a paper poppy wreath made by students at Bright Beginnings on the grave of a military service member at Valley Lawn Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 29. Ashlynn Brittell looks on. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
American Legion Post 73 members and Riders ceremoniously fold a tattered flag at Grand View Cemetery on May 29 as other members attach and prepare to hoist a new flag. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
An American flag descends the flagpole at Valley Lawn Cemetery as it is retired on May 29. The American Legion replaced the banner with a new one. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Those gathered to observe Memorial Day at Valley Lawn Cemetery May 29 salute as the colors are paraded for the American Legion's ceremony. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Four-year-old Cody “CJ” Klostermann walked with a purpose through the grass at Valley Lawn Cemetery.
Over there! There was a flag decorating the grave of a fallen service member and the preschooler had it in his sights. It needed one more special touch and CJ, guided by Ashlynn Brittell, carefully placed a red-white-and-blue poppy wreath there, one of many handmade by children at Bright Beginnings Maslow Academy for Memorial Day.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone