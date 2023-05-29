Four-year-old Cody “CJ” Klostermann walked with a purpose through the grass at Valley Lawn Cemetery.

Over there! There was a flag decorating the grave of a fallen service member and the preschooler had it in his sights. It needed one more special touch and CJ, guided by Ashlynn Brittell, carefully placed a red-white-and-blue poppy wreath there, one of many handmade by children at Bright Beginnings Maslow Academy for Memorial Day.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

