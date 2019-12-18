Camelot Gardens was the gathering place this weekend for people honoring fallen veterans. Members from the American Legion Riders, Combat Vets, Veterans of Foreign Wars and LEADS Serves were in attendance building wreaths to place on the graves of area veterans.
Anne Ryan with LEADS said they attempted this last year on a smaller scale and only about five people were able to make it. This year, word got out, and more than 30 volunteers were happily on hand building wreaths in an assembly line process.
Camelot Gardens donated the greens from their trees and projects, and the rest was purchased, including the ribbon for big red bows. They worked on Camelot Gardens outdoor tables and were able to create over 700 wreaths. They had a list of how many were needed for each cemetery, and as a truck was filled, it was quickly whisked away to have them placed on the graves
