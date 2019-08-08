Honorees have been announced for this year’s Women of Distinction event.

In its third year, the WOD recognition event will take place 5:30-8 p.m. Friday at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose. The evening will include dinner and an awards ceremony.

Twenty-five women, some from Montrose and a couple from Delta, will be honored for their work and contribution to their community. This event is hosted by the Montrose Daily Press, Elevate Fiber, Montrose Memorial Hospital, Alpine Bank and Regenesis.

An overall Woman of the Year will be selected from the 25 honorees. The Woman of the Year award recipient was determined by a vote by all honorees. All those being recognized will also be featured in a special publication In Sunday’s edition of the MDP.

