Although uncertainty over permits threatened to upend a local hop farm’s festival hopes, creativity and support mean Southwest Fresh Fest and Pickin’ Party is a go.
The festival, designed to highlight local agriculture, is being presented by Horsefly Brewing Co. on Oct. 1, from 2 — 6 p.m., at Billy Goat Hop Farm.
The farm is located beyond the Montrose city limits on Trout Road, putting it under Montrose County jurisdiction for liquor licenses and special event permits.
Co-owners Audrey Gelhausen and Chris Della Bianca applied for a liquor license, but uncertainty arose as to whether a single, annual event involving alcohol sales could be allowed under zoning regulations, or if a special use permit was required. Billy Goat opted to seek a special use permit, however, that won’t be heard until December.
Enter Horsefly Brewing. The local brewpub, which was already down as a festival participant, agreed to present the event, with Billy Goat Hop Farm acting as the host, Gelhausen said.
“When we found out this was an option to make it happen this year, we reached out to Phil (Freismuth of Horsefly). He is a great, easy-going guy and said ‘Let’s make this happen.’ He was all-in, which was very exciting,” Gelhausen said.
People who hold a liquor license can have a limited number of state festival permits each year, she said, the regulations of which are slightly different than those of a special use permit. This option will be used for the inaugural fresh fest, with hopes for Billy Goat special use permits to be in place going forward.
“We got things sorted out to move forward in the coming years. We’re excited to bring this festival to the Western Slope,” said Gelhausen.
The Southwest Fresh Fest and Pickin’ Party will showcase fresh-hopped beers from breweries throughout the Four Corners and beyond. Fresh-hopped beer is brewed from wet hops, right off the bines, instead of being dried into pellets for later brewing.
“Fresh-hopped beer is really cool. It’s a special beer that can only happen once a year. It’s a very short window,” Gelhausen said, as she and Della Bianca worked to wrap up this year’s harvest, which the festival is also to celebrate.
“It’s infusion. There are so many things these days that ‘infusion’ doesn’t mean anything, but I think this really kind of goes back to simpler times and traditions,” Gelhausen said. “It celebrates harvest. Harvest is a huge, monthlong, exhausting push and it’s celebrating bringing in a good crop. We want to share that with people and a little education with agriculture, awareness with farming and harvest, and how it all kind of comes full circle.”
In addition to fresh-hopped beer from a dozen or more breweries, festival attendees can enjoy the live bluegrass tunes of Elk Range and Floodgate Operations while touring the hop farm and noshing on local fare from food trucks. People can also try their hand at yard games, relax under the shadow of the San Juan mountains, and take home a complimentary taster glass.
So far, the brewery roster includes Base Camp Beer Works, Breckenridge Brewery, Colorado Boy Pub & Brewery, Copper Club Brewing Co., Elevation Beer Company, FlyteCo Brewing, Glenwood Canyon Brewpub, Grandma’s House, Horsefly Brewing Co., Mountain Tap Brewery, Stronghouse Brew Pub, and Outer Range Brewing Co. More breweries are likely to come and a full list is pending.
Again, Southwest Fresh Fest isn’t just intended as a good time, but also to highlight ag and agri-tourism. Its local foods and agriculturally oriented sponsors include the Valley Food Partnership, Colorado River District and Rocky Mountain Farmers Union.
Telluride Express will be running three shuttles from locations in town out to the farm, which has been attracting notice ever since Billy Goat’s owners began installing poles of their bines back in 2018 in full view of passing traffic on U.S. 550.
Since its inception, Billy Goat Hop Farm has been gaining more market support from breweries that purchase hops.
“We’re definitely picking up steam and finding new ways to work with folks. We still have improvements to make; always, there are improvements to make in what you’re striving for,” Gelhausen said. “Things are looking green.”
Southwest Fresh Fest and Pickin’ Party tickets are available at southwestfreshfest.com. Tickets for full access are $30 and IDs will be checked at the gate; tickets for those who will not be drinking alcohol are $15. Under-12 is free. No alcohol will be served to anyone under 21.
Breweries and people interested in sponsoring the event can contact southwestfreshfest@gmail.com for more information.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.