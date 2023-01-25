If all goes according to plan, city-owned property on Cerro Summit will be home to a professionally designed mountain biking park, complete with beginner to expert options.

Montrose Uncompahgre Trails, a local nonprofit and chapter of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association, is considering both the success of other projects in adding mountain biking trails to the area, and the need for a wide range of options.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?