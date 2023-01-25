If all goes according to plan, city-owned property on Cerro Summit will be home to a professionally designed mountain biking park, complete with beginner to expert options.
Montrose Uncompahgre Trails, a local nonprofit and chapter of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association, is considering both the success of other projects in adding mountain biking trails to the area, and the need for a wide range of options.
“Our main goal is to build an an awesome bike community that is well-rounded. Cerro Summit is the next step in that,” said Nicole Albrecht, the Montrose Uncompahgre Trails (MUT) committee member who is steering efforts to raise about $20,000 for MUT’s portion of the design phase of the Cerro Summit course.
MUT considered the growing success of the Electric Hills non-motorized system west of Montrose, near Highway 90 — trail work the chapter had also helped organize and build out with grants.
Cerro Summit will add options to the biking community and be different from Electric Hills.
“This is about the feeling and flow of the trail,” Albrecht said.
MUT, working with the City of Montrose, wants to overhaul trails on Cerro Summit and build them as a mountain bike park, using the natural landscape with elevations of 110 to 250 feet for gravity-riding.
The trails envisioned will need professional design and to be machine-built for safety and optimal flow. Up to six flow trails would be designed with beginner to expert options, with such features as rollers, berms, jumps and drops. The project would create skill-building opportunities and, by providing a safe, established place, may discourage illegal jump-building on public lands.
“That basically translates to more fun,” Albrecht said. “We want to do this the right way and create a fun and safe place.”
The Cerro Summit venture would provide the missing piece for a fully rounded mountain bike community because it will offer “new school trails” — those that are optimized for a flow-roller coaster feeling, versus backcountry trails are more about accessing nature.
Albrecht likened the plans to a “mini” version of the Telluride Bike Park, except riders get to the top through pedal power, rather than via chairlift. The course would provide short loops while riders can focus on their techniques.
The project would be a hub for mountain bikers, who could use it for classes, events, and rides. The existing climbing trails would remain open to other users, although downhill trails would be only for mountain bikers, because of safety. Existing trails, originally built by MUT in 2015, would be overhauled.
The 110-acre Cerro Summit site about 13 miles east of Montrose has plenty of space and far fewer users than other city-owned property that has single-track trails, such as Riverbottom Park.
The sledding area on Cerro Summit would not be affected, Albrecht said. The exact location of the mountain bike course is dependent on design plans that are still in the works.
“It’s to improve what already exists there and make it a more welcoming place to the community,” Daniel Payne, City Parks and Special Projects superintendent, said.
The project, if it comes to fruition, would add to Montrose-area recreation opportunities, serving to attract more outdoor rec enthusiasts, while keeping interested residents closer to home.
“I think it will bring more in with connection with other pieces of trail MUT as been working on in the area. We’re definitely excited for it. We’re definitely working with MUT,” Payne said.
The city is working on an agreement with Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA). The agreement is not official yet, but envisions the city providing matching funds for what MUT is raising for the design phase costs.
“It’s definitely a skills-building type of area. Really, it’s another style of riding we don’t have in Montrose,” said Albrecht. “This is another step in making that well-rounded mountain bike community, where people don’t have to drive to do the type of riding they want to do.”
MUT is working to raise about $20,000 to cover its share of design plans costs this year. After the design plan, the chapter would seek grant funding.
The total cost for actually building the mountain bike course park is about $250,000 on the lower end to $550,000 on the higher side; it depends on the number of trails and features ultimately decided upon, and the figures are based on estimates from specialty contractors.
The construction timeline depends on how soon funds can be put into place for that purpose; a two-year timeline is likely.
The partners hope to see the design plans completed this year. Contributions to the efforts may be made through GoFundMe, gofundme.com, and search “Cerro Summit Bike Park (Design Plans),” or https://tinyurl.com/cerrosumbike (link redirects). You can also visit cerrosummit.com to make a donation, or for more information.