When hospice care facilities first started popping up in the U.S. around 50 years ago, most were nonprofits, HopeWest Montrose Program Director Kelly Thompson told guests at the organization’s gala on March 17. But as time passed the mission of helping dying people and their families shifted to a profitable business model from a charitable endeavor.
”The fundamental difference between a for-profit hospice and a nonprofit hospice is the stakeholders,” Thompson said. “A for-profit has investors that are expecting a return on their investment. For HopeWest, you are the stakeholders.”
The Western Slope-based organization remains a nonprofit 30 years after its founding in 1993, and Thompson urged guests at the gala donate to help the group continue its work.
HopeWest provides services including hospice, palliative care and age-appropriate grief support for patients and families in Mesa, Delta, Montrose, Ouray, and Rio Blanco counties.
Over the weekend, guests packed into the Montrose Pavilion, decked out in rainforest decorations, to support that mission as they enjoyed dinner and cocktails and bet on live and silent auction items.
