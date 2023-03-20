When hospice care facilities first started popping up in the U.S. around 50 years ago, most were nonprofits, HopeWest Montrose Program Director Kelly Thompson told guests at the organization’s gala on March 17. But as time passed the mission of helping dying people and their families shifted to a profitable business model from a charitable endeavor.

”The fundamental difference between a for-profit hospice and a nonprofit hospice is the stakeholders,” Thompson said. “A for-profit has investors that are expecting a return on their investment. For HopeWest, you are the stakeholders.”



