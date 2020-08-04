HopeWest hospice held its annual Montrose Gala Winds of Hope on Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Montrose Pavilion after postponement of the March 21 event due to the novel coronavirus.
Ahead of the event, Nancy Hoganson Hannah, director of community relations for HopeWest, said the HopeWest team worked to develop a unique gala for participants to keep the community safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were a week away from setting up for our gala when we had to shut it down,” Hannah said.
At previous galas, the community would arrive at 6 p.m. and stay until midnight, enjoying food, beverages and dancing, but COVID-19 regulations required HopeWest to modify its event. Segmenting the community into small groups, Hannah said, allowed HopeWest to continue with the event.
“Normally what we do is hold a big gala with a band and dancing and a gourmet dinner,” she said. “Since we can’t have those large crowds, we decided to do small groups under 100. We’re having three different groups - one a 1 p.m. from 1-2:30 p.m., one at 3 p.m. from 3-4:30 p.m., and one at 5-6:30 p.m.”
In addition to scheduling the community to come through the gala in small groups, Hannah said HopeWest updated the silent auction with a path around the room and individual bidding papers.
“There’s a flow system so nobody ends up crossing,” Hannah said. “The other thing we did is when we normally do silent auctions we do bid sheets. You can’t do that when you have three different groups and you don’t want people touching the same stuff, so when they come in, they get their own pen and their own bidding sheets.”
Julie Otto, with HopeWest hand-painted mason jars for each item for the community to place bidding papers into.
While the pandemic has impacted the local economy, the community still showed support for the HopeWest Gala by donating around 130 items.
Some of the items included a teepee, a stand up paddle board, a vintage motorcycle, scaled down Model T car and various art pieces.
Once the community went through the items in the auction room, they proceeded into the dining hall for drinks and hors devours from Camp Robber.
Following the event, Hannah and the HopeWest team recorded the bids on the slips of paper and began notifying people of their winnings. Winning bidders were able to pick up their items Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pavilion.
As one of the big fundraisers for HopeWest, Hannah hopes the community not only enjoyed their evening, but also left with a better understanding of HopeWest’s mission.
“I want them to be impressed with what we provide and to understand what our mission is and the level of love and care,” she said. “Partly what we’re after is expanded community awareness of our mission: Profoundly changing the way our communities experience serious aging, serious illness and grief.”
Every year, Hannah said the goal for the gala is to raise over $100,000, which has occurred in the past. The final amount raised at this year’s event will be announced in the coming weeks.
Hannah said, “People are just so gracious and thoughtful.”
