Hope is back in the air as HopeWest Hospice straps on its dancing shoes for its 19th annual fundraising gala.
The hospice nonprofit organization was forced to adjust its event last year when COVID put a halt to all plans. Traditionally, the gala is held in March and hosts an average of 400 guests. Last year, the gala was postponed a week before the event, but was held successfully in August with COVID-safe modifications.
The event was scheduled out into three sessions throughout the day, holding a maximum of 100 guests who were required to wear a face covering and remain socially distanced.
This year’s Winds of Hope Gala will follow the same structure, albeit with some changes as they move back to some “normalcy,” said HopeWest Montrose Program Director Kelly Thompson.
Although last year’s modified gala didn’t include dancing, live music or dinner, Thompson confirmed that this year’s Nantucket seaside theme will see the usual gala festivities, as well as the traditional silent auction.
The gala will also be split into two evenings to help decongest attendees from 400 guests to about 200 people per evening. The Friday and Saturday event is different from most years, but Thompson hopes that the hospice organization can return to the gala everyone knows and loves in 2022.
“If not, we want to keep our community safe,” Thompson continued. “And we want to keep our supporters safe, so we will do what's necessary.”
Pine Cone Catering and Camp Robber are returning as event caterers, as well as live music for both evenings. Thompson added that the silent auction has “wonderful” items worth considering.
The gala is not only a highlight on Montrose’s social calendar, but it’s also for a good cause.
The community-based nonprofit provides hospice, palliative and grief care for patients in Montrose, Delta, Mesa and Ouray counties. Since its inception in Montrose in 1995, HopeWest has committed to providing end-of-life care to all Montrose seniors in need.
“We are there to assist people through the last days of their life and assist patients and their families through those last days, and then beyond through grief support,” said Thompson.
HopeWest serves seniors wherever “home” is, whether it’s in an assisted living facility, nursing home or a freestanding house, as well as seniors in palliative care who are facing critical conditions and need support.
Thompson is grateful for the community’s continued support of the programs vital to the community. HopeWest’s status as a nonprofit comes with federal funding through Medicare and Medicaid for basic cares provided by staff and volunteers, but it’s also required to fulfill certain services that the government does not fund and that’s where the gala comes in.
HopeWest is required to provide bereavement programs for both adults and children, but the organization chooses to go above and beyond their requirements. Services include bereavement programs both in group therapy, individual therapy and equine therapy.
Thompson is most proud of the children’s program that HopeWest has established. The program involves individual, group and counseling sessions for children, as well as school groups. The organization hosts an overnight camp called “Good Grief” for grieving older adolescents, as well as day camps for younger children.
HopeWest also provides an equestrian program for children who aren’t benefiting from group, individual or school counseling.
Proceeds from the gala go to funding each of these programs as well as helping patients.
“We never deny a patient services because of their inability to pay for it,” Thompson said. “Everybody deserves that dignity at the end of their life and the really great part about the gala is that the funds raised go to programs in Montrose. That money stays here for our community, to help our community with grief and loss.”
Thompson said the annual event reflects how the Montrose community takes care of the HopeWest community and the organization is a product of the continued support.
The HopeWest VIP Gala reception will take place 6:30 - 9 p.m., Friday Aug. 20, at the Montrose Pavilion. The gala is from 5:30 - 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, also at the Pavilion. The events include a champagne reception, seated hors d’oeuvres from Pine Cone Catering, a dessert bar and more. Tickets are $60 per person. Call 970-240-7734 to purchase tickets.
