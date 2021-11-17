Grief is a personal and complex experience that looks different for everyone, but children often walk through the process differently than adults.
HopeWest of Montrose and Delta County and Heirlooms for Hospice are recognizing Children’s Grief Awareness Day this Thursday as they support grieving children in both communities. The respective Heirlooms locations will each return with a “remembrance” or “hope” tree, on which members of the community can share words of encouragement and uplifting messages for children facing grief.
Although each location will raise a tree, the events will look somewhat different from one another. Delta’s “hope” trees have different colored leaves with uplifting messages written by HopeWest staff and members of the community. Some leaves may even feature meaningful quotes for children to read.
Claire Dauwe, HopeWest Delta's youth bereavement coordinator, will be giving a brief presentation on grief for guests in attendance. The awareness event will run from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. and features a treasure hunt complete with prizes, as well as a 20% discount off any purchase at the Heirlooms store during the evening social.
HopeWest Montrose is scheduled earlier in the day, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Guests can create an ornament for the remembrance trees or leave sidewalk chalk messages of hope and healing outside the Montrose Heirlooms store.
Volunteers will stand outside the shop wearing blue scarves, a featured color for the day’s event. Customers who wear blue while shopping will receive a 25% discount off their purchase and anyone who makes a donation in support of HopeWests’ grief programs in Montrose and Ouray counties can leave with a hand-crocheted bear made by a volunteer.
“We'll have the trees wrapped in blue scarves and we've got ornaments that kids in our community have created in honor of their loved ones who've died, so those will be hanging,” said Teri Kinkade, the youth services coordinator and youth grief counselor for HopeWest Montrose and Ouray. “Then we'll have some blank ornaments if any kids come by, so they can create one and put [it] on one of the remembrance trees as well.”
The events will include information about the HopeWest Kids programs offered to the communities, as well as how to support grieving children and adolescents.
Kinkade and Dauwe implement and coordinate the various support programs offered to grieving youth in the communities, such as equine therapy or art therapy. The grief support programs offer a space where children and teenagers can open up about their emotions, learning healthy coping mechanisms as they navigate the healing process.
“One in 15 kids, 18 and younger, will lose a parent or a sibling, so it's actually a fairly significant number who are grieving a very close relationship,” Dauwe said about the national average.
“And that's not even looking at if they lose a grandparent who was close to them or even a pet, so kids are facing grief and they're kind of glossed over [in terms] of grief and understanding. Because we see kids as very resilient, which they are, but we kind of forget to validate them.”
Dauwe said research published this summer by the Childhood Bereavement Estimation Model (CBEM) found that 200 children had lost a parent or sibling within a four year time frame in Delta County, 3.4% of children, or one in 30 children, in the community.
Two-hundred-and-seventy children underwent bereavement in Montrose County, according to the report. One in 33 children faced grief during the four year period, meaning 3% of children in the community had experienced a death loss before the age of 18.
The data, gathered between 2014 – 2018, highlights what a study conducted by the American Journal of Orthopsychiatry considers a significant social and public health issue connected with developmental competence, including relationships, academia, career, increased risk of mental health problems, substance abuse, suicide and early mortality.
For HopeWest, bereavement support means meeting kids where they’re at with their grief and recognizing it as an experience that can alter their perception of the world.
“I think we're moving away from this now, but there are still a lot of generations who think that children don't grieve, especially young children,” said Dauwe. “But there is evidence that even infants can experience grief, depending on their relationship to who has died.”
The HopeWest Delta coordinator added that after experiencing a loss, infants may exhibit signs of confusion as their normal routine changes. As children grow older and enter into adolescence, they continue to struggle in different ways from bereavement as they work toward independence.
“I think there's still kind of that misconception that children don't grieve or that there's this kind of overarching idea that children are resilient and will get over it. That can be true, but the reality is that kiddos benefit from support as much as adults do when they're grieving,” said Dauwe.
Grief in children can manifest in many ways as they become more aware of the finality of death. Physical symptoms such as headaches, exhaustion, distraction, acting out or withdrawal can manifest in a grieving child or adolescent, Dauwe added.
Children also have additional expectations placed on their shoulders as they return to school where everything remains the same. Their peers and teachers may not even know they are going through a loss, whereas adults may be allowed more “forgiveness” when returning to the workplace.
Grief may also come in small doses for youth, according to Kinkade. Because adults tend to “ruminate” in their grief, they may mistake children taking a break from their bereavement as having moved on. But this isn’t usually the case, she said.
Finding support for grief may shift as well, as teenagers turn more toward friends for support than family members.
“Usually, the feelings of grief in a child will come out in some kind of behavior,” Kinkade said.
“You might have temper tantrums, feeling angry, clingy behavior, being afraid that somebody else in their family might die, so they might not want to let a parent out of their sight. We can also see regressive behavior in children, so say, maybe a child used to suck their thumb and they were totally beyond that behavior, but then with their grief, they went back to that kind of behavior that helped them when they were feeling stressed or anxious.”
HopeWest's children’s grief programs work closely with children and teenagers on healthy coping skills as they manage their grief, as well as normalizing the process for them.
As a counselor, Kinkade has reassured children and teenagers that it’s normal to not feel “together” because their heart has changed forever now that their loved one is no longer physically with them.
“We provide a time and a space where they can express themselves and kind of have like this container that they can leave some of that here with us, in my office or at the group,” Kinkade said. “So they don't feel like having to carry all that around all by themselves all the time.”
To learn more about the Children’s Grief Awareness Day event or how the programs of HopeWest Kids support children and teens as they explore, understand and express their personal grief experience, contact Kinkade in Montrose at 970-497-5205 or Dauwe in Delta at 970-874-6823, or visit HopeWestCO.org