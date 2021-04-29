HopeWest Volunteer Month highlights those who give back

April is Volunteer Month for HopeWest, and as the month concludes, the nonprofit organization keeps giving thanks to its volunteers, the people who make it work.
Angie Cooling, volunteer coordinator at Montrose HopeWest, said volunteers mean everything to the organization.
“Volunteers are part of everything we do at HopeWest,” Cooling said. “They help at the Heirlooms Store, they help in the office, they serve the patients and they help with our events and other special activities.”
Although other organizations took a hiatus for the COVID-19 pandemic, HopeWest’s service of caretaking for the ill and elderly continued, even though volunteer visits to facilities and non-medical visits to the homes of the sick and elderly were suspended out of an abundance of caution.
In the field of caretaking, the volunteers of HopeWest couldn’t afford to suspend all services just because circumstances were challenging.
“We’ve done our best to have volunteers still active in a socially distanced, responsible way,” Cooling said. “During COVID, we had volunteers making phone calls, sending cards to patients and then slowly, we’ve been able to get volunteers back into visiting under certain guidelines.”
With masks and social distancing still mandatory through HopeWest, patient support volunteers, who visit and provide company for homebound patients, can once more visit.
At this time, Cooling said Montrose HopeWest’s needs include special services such as volunteers who know how to cut and style hair, as well as those trained in massage therapy.
“Slowly, as facilities allow us to come back, we will have volunteers start visiting at facilities again,” Cooling said of assisted living sites. “It’s been really challenging, COVID, I think that the isolation for the patients and the caregivers can really be relieved with some volunteers support, sometimes.”
People interested in volunteering with HopeWest can also check out the Hospice Heirlooms store at 435 E. Main St. as an opportunity.
Those interested in these opportunities can reach out to Cooling at acooling@hopewestco.org. More information about HopeWest can be found at www.hopewestco.org.
Lucas Vader is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent
