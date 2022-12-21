‘Horrific and morbid’ : Feds seek 15.6 years’ prison; asset forfeiture ordered in body-scheme case

Photos of Megan Hess taken at her now closed funeral parlor in 2018. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

Megan Hess led a sophisticated scheme to obtain human remains for unauthorized sale affecting hundreds of victims, federal prosecutors said, in a Dec. 19 court filing announcing they would seek 15.6 years in prison to be imposed on the owner of Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose.

A substantial prison term is warranted to promote respect for the law and to discourage similar conduct, particularly by Hess once she is released, the U.S. Attorney’s Office argued in the filing, which uses words like “macabre” and “callous” to describe the scheme by which she offered cheap cremations in order to maintain a steady supply of bodies for sale to research and other non-transplant uses.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?