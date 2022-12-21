‘Horrific and morbid’ : Feds seek 15.6 years’ prison; asset forfeiture ordered in body-scheme case

Megan Hess led a sophisticated scheme to obtain human remains for unauthorized sale affecting hundreds of victims, federal prosecutors said, in a Dec. 19 court filing announcing they would seek 15.6 years in prison to be imposed on the owner of Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose.
A substantial prison term is warranted to promote respect for the law and to discourage similar conduct, particularly by Hess once she is released, the U.S. Attorney’s Office argued in the filing, which uses words like “macabre” and “callous” to describe the scheme by which she offered cheap cremations in order to maintain a steady supply of bodies for sale to research and other non-transplant uses.
The amount of time the U.S. Attorney’s Office intends to seek at sentencing Jan. 3, 2023, is less than the maximum of 20 years for the single count of mail fraud to which Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, pleaded in July.
But it’s far more than the two years Hess’ attorneys have previously put forth, and the government pushed back on the women’s recent filings in response to pre-sentence investigation reports. The women’s filings also argue for a reduction in the way offense levels are calculated in terms of sentencing. (The USAO filed two other documents Dec. 19, a response to Hess’ objection to her pre-sentence report, and for asset forfeiture, the latter of which was preliminarily granted. There was no filing that day in answer to Koch’s pre-sentence report objection.)
Hess was the mastermind of a scheme enabling her to profit from cremations and from selling the harvested remains “out the back door” at her associated business, Donor Services Inc., Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebecca Weber laid out in the Dec. 19 statement in advance of Hess’ sentencing.
The mail fraud inflicted “immeasurable harm” on survivors of decedents who arranged cremations through Sunset Mesa, the document says: They paid for cremations that were not provided, given that their loved ones’ remains were sold. They received back cremains of other people — “a classic ‘bait and switch’ swindle,” Weber said.
Other filings Dec. 19 clarified that although the FBI had suspected people were given substances such as concrete mix, cat litter and tile grout, further testing revealed bone and teeth matter. The filings also say the FBI determined through its investigation that Sunset Mesa scooped up ashes from common containers when it came time to return cremains.
Weber said Hess and her mother worked in concert to steal bodies for sale, inflicting untold trauma on survivors when the scheme unraveled. “In this respect, this case is far worse than a routine fraud case,” Weber wrote.
Donor Services was created to “harvest” bodies for sell to buyers, in many cases, without authorization from survivors, or via misrepresentations, Weber said.
Hess was in charge of both the funeral business and the goings-on at Donor Services, including billing and falsifying documentation to cover her tracks, the filing says. Koch undertook the actual dismemberment of corpses so body parts could be sold.
“To the horror of some of the victims, they later learned from law enforcement that their loved ones’ body had been sold on the secondary market and that the cremains which they were holding did not in fact belong to their deceased family member,” Weber said.
The government also contends Hess, by falsifying records to show some bodies were free of infectious disease when they were not, “recklessly exposed” others to those diseases. The government said that constitutes her exposing transporters and others to risk of serious injury; Hess’ attorneys, in other filings, disagreed.
“Finally, and perhaps most importantly, Hess and Koch’s conduct caused immense emotional pain for the families and next of kin,” Weber wrote. “The defendants’ actions resulted in unwarranted trauma and emotional distress for an untold number of victims at a time when many were still grieving the loss of a loved one.”
In its response to Hess’ filing on her pre-sentence report, the government maintained that the Sunset Mesa decedents’ survivors meet the definition of vulnerable victims. As part of a bid to reduce the offenses level calculation being used for sentencing, Hess’ attorneys argued they did not and that the government was being too vague.
Although Hess’ attorneys argued that there was no sophisticated means involved, the USAO disagreed.
Hess met with families making arrangements for funerals; handled all advertising, billing and shipping for Donor Services, and dealt directly with the body brokers, prosecutors said.
Not only did she create bogus authorization forms and lab reports, but Hess also tricked families into thinking their loved ones wanted to donate their bodies because their driver’s licenses had the box for organ donation checked off, the government said.
The USAO said Hess even went so far as to misrepresent her business’ affiliation with Donor Alliance Inc., a legitimate, nonprofit organization that procures organs for transplant.
In its response concerning Hess’ pre-sentence report, the government said she had used the alliance’s brands and logos in her marketing materials, despite an officer from the nonprofit telling her not to mislead the public about her affiliation.
Weber in the government’s sentencing statement further said Hess told an employee to represent in marketing presentations that body parts donated through Donor Services had helped the blind to see and a soldier to walk again. This was untrue, Weber said, calling it “an aggravating factor,” right along with Hess having structured her business to conceal its true nature.
“By combining funeral home services with body broker services, Hess ensured herself that she would always have a fresh supply of stolen bodies which she could later sell to unwitting customers. … Hess’ business practices were so pernicious that her offense conduct ultimately contributed to and prompted changes in Colorado laws regarding funeral homes and crematories,” Weber wrote.
The first such law, championed by state Sen. Don Coram and Rep. Marc Catlin of Montrose, prohibited anyone with 10% or greater interest in a funeral home or crematory from also owning interest in a non-transplant tissue bank like Donor Service. Other laws, driven by Rep. Matt Soper of Delta, increased the offense level for abuse of a corpse and also made it possible for the state to inspect a funeral home upon a complaint. Previously, this was voluntary.
“Through her guile, she deceived hundreds of victims while staying one step ahead of the law using her lies and manipulations,” Weber said of Hess.
Hess and Koch in effect doubled up on their profits, both by collecting money for cremations they did not perform and by selling bodies for more money, the prosecutor said.
“(Hess’) conduct by any measure was horrific and morbid. … the defendant abused multiple corpses. In doing so, she violated the sacred trust that the victims and the next of kin placed in her,” Weber said.
A substantial prison term is needed to promote respect for the law and discourage similar conduct, particularly by Hess once she is released, the document says, anticipating Hess might argue for a shorter sentence so that she can pay restitution.
Weber said it is not likely Hess could make a dent in whatever restitution is ultimately ordered, given that she is now 46 and looking at a lengthy prison term; her employment capabilities, and because of civil suits. In four such suits, Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation has been held in default for a combined total in the millions. Two other multi-party suits are pending.
In another Dec. 19 filing, the federal government sought the forfeiture of Hess’ home on Devon Street and 165 Merchant Drive.
The latter appears to be the actual grounds that served as a cremation garden/columbarium at Sunset Mesa. The funeral home building itself was sold a few years ago and is now home to an unrelated nonprofit. Hess also operated Donor Services Inc. and a small log cabin-style events venue on Merchant Drive.
The forfeiture was granted the same day, in a preliminary order, which is to be amended at sentencing once the court determines the amount by which Hess profited from her offense.
By the government’s calculation, Hess is liable for at least $1.25 million in restitution.
The government’s figure entails the amount paid for funeral services for 560 decedents whose bodies were obtained by fraud, as well as what body-broker buyers paid for the stolen remains through Donor Services.
By contrast, Hess’ attorneys argued she should only be liable for $13,575 related to body parts recovered as evidence. She also wanted legitimate funeral expenses such as flowers and urns to be credited against the amount, which the government opposes.
“The victim next of kin would never have paid Sunset Mesa a single dollar for funeral expenses if they had known the truth about the defendant’s business,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Neff wrote in the feds’ response to Hess’ pre-sentence report filing.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.