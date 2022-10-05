Hospital looks toward more accessible care with ambulatory care center groundbreaking

Montrose Regional Health representatives, Montrose Memorial Hospital Inc. (hospital board) members, Cedar Point Health representatives and NexCore Group leaders smile as they ceremoniously break ground for the hospital’s forthcoming ambulatory care center. Pictured: Yvonne Wigington, Montrose Regional Health CFO; Sarah Abbott, MMHI Board of Directors; Joel Lee, MMHI Board of Directors; Jeff Mengenhausen, Montrose Regional Health CEO; Dr. Mary Vader, MMHI Board of Directors; Cory Phillips, Cedar Point Health CEO; Jim Hartmann, NexCore Group Senior Vice President Real Estate Development; Tim Oliver, NexCore Group Director Strategic Planning & Development; Dr. Michael Brezinsky, MMHI Board of Directors, and Reid Fishering, MMHI Board of Directors. (Brad Wiersma/Montrose Regional Health)

The first shovelfuls of dirt flew up Wednesday at what will become Montrose Regional Health’s ambulatory care center.

The ceremonial groundbreaking ushers in construction of the 80,000 square-foot facility in River Landing commerce center, adjacent to Hobby Lobby. The ambulatory care center could be completed by the end of November 2023.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

