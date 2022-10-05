Hospital looks toward more accessible care with ambulatory care center groundbreaking

The first shovelfuls of dirt flew up Wednesday at what will become Montrose Regional Health’s ambulatory care center.
The ceremonial groundbreaking ushers in construction of the 80,000 square-foot facility in River Landing commerce center, adjacent to Hobby Lobby. The ambulatory care center could be completed by the end of November 2023.
The new center will house hospital outpatient services such as lab, physical therapy, ambulatory surgery, specialty care, medical imaging and mammography, and will be home to other services as well.
The project is focused on ease and speed of access to specialty care and to accommodate growing medical needs in the community, “so that you have the same services here in three years that you would receive in (Grand) Junction, and truly turning us into a regional hospital system,” Montrose Regional Health CEO Jeff Mengenhausen said.
The hospital is working to bring aboard gastroenterology, a musculoskeletal program and rheumatology, as well as continued behavioral health care, he said.
Montrose Regional Health announced in February its plans to build an ambulatory care center, or ACC. The hospital owns the land on which the four-story facility will sit, which NexCore Group, a health care real estate and investment firm, will lease. NexCore will build the facility using its own funding, which the hospital will lease under a 75-year contract.
The arrangement allows the hospital to “keep our savings account healthy” and use the money to invest in the main hospital campus on South Third Street, Mengenhausen said. “By us owning the land and leasing it back, we still have control. It’s just utilizing a different revenue stream to build the ACC and saving our money for the hospital campus.”
The hospital departments that are moving to the ACC will occupy a good chunk of the new building. Cedar Point Health, a local physician-owned group, has signed on to lease 20,000 square feet on the second floor.
Mengenhausen said Montrose Regional Health is now in talks with two entities interested in the remaining 2,500 square-foot clinic space.
There are no plans to close the main MRH campus on South Third, Mengenhausen reiterated. Building a new hospital is cost-prohibitive — somewhere in the ballpark of $230 million.
As well, the hospital retains its 51% ownership in the Black Canyon Surgical Center.
Hospital leaders recently finished and presented to Montrose Regional Health’s board of directors a master facilities plan, which now is under review.
The first phase of the facilities plan focuses on reorganizing hospital departments, expanding the emergency department, relocating radiology, moving labor and delivery into a newer part of the building and shifting administration to that area, plus updating operating rooms and giving the hospital a facelift.
Determining exactly how to execute these plans and pay for them is the next big step, Mengenhausen said.
“What we’re doing is (looking at) how can we enhance current uses, use some of the older parts of the building and put non-patient care in those parts of the building. Everything’s around being able to pay for it,” he said.
The groundbreaking at the ACC isn’t the only good news for the hospital. Montrose Regional Health recently conducted a community needs assessment and in the last few months, has signed 11 new providers. The hospital now has 24/7 midwife care available in labor and delivery.
Challenges in the labor market remain, however, and Mengenhausen said MRH is highly focused on continued recruitment. The hospital is considering 23 provider candidates right now, system-wide, although when it comes to staffing the ACC, many large departments now at the hospital are moving over there and therefore would already be fairly well staffed.
Kjersten Davis, chair of the Montrose Memorial Hospital Inc. (the hospital’s board of directors) was unable to attend groundbreaking because of another commitment, but said it’s the result of many years’ effort.
“This is a really exciting day because it represents the culmination of years of work. We have been working on this for years and there were a lot of pieces to put in place. A lot of planning was required to get to this stage,” Davis said.
“It’s exciting because it provides better access for patients, a more modern and better patient feel,” she added. “It integrates more services under one roof, which leads to more integrated health care.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.