Hospital raises pay to attract, retain staff

Montrose Regional Health is emerging from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but one need remains: staffing. The hospital, in order to attract new employees retain current ones, gave all its workers a pay bump, using $1.725 million from its budgeted funds.
Employees received merit-based and/or market-rate raises to put them on par with market rates, as determined by a review of regional and national health care compensation surveys.
Everyone received a raise of some kind, CEO Jeff Mengenhausen said, and the hospital focused on some of the lower-paid caregivers to bring them up to competitive rates.
“We’re really investing in key, specific areas for us,” he said.
COVID laid bare the need for nursing staff and respiratory therapists; the shortages in those areas have been “tough,” Mengenhausen said. Many in what might otherwise be a good hiring pool have migrated toward higher-paying traveling nurse jobs and some have left health care.
“We have taken a really strong approach in looking at new graduates through our local college and really focusing on ‘growing’ our own,” Mengenhausen said. “We’re not finding experienced nurses. We’re going to take the next few years and grow the ranks.”
Montrose Regional Health partners with Colorado Mesa University in Montrose to train and obtain nurses.
Nursing, respiratory therapy, food services and physical therapy are the key areas where the hospital is experiencing staffing shortages.
But there is some good news on the horizon: Montrose Regional Health is starting to see an influx of physicians as recruitment efforts pay off. “We are excited about that,” Mengenhausen said.
Plus, although it is still tight, the housing crunch may be easing up a little for hospital staff, he said — albeit hesitantly.
“Housing has maybe gotten a little better. I hesitate to say it. We haven’t heard as much on housing, but we’re not in the peak housing season.”
Mengenhausen said the hospital and others cannot take their eyes off the ball when it comes to assuring there is affordable housing.
When a pandemic was declared over COVID in 2020, the hospital implemented several safety protocols and also temporarily suspended elective surgical procedures so that it could maintain bed space for a possible “surge” in patients.
The situation has changed for the better; Montrose Regional Health long ago resumed the surgeries and has relaxed certain restrictions and COVID protocols.
“We’ve definitely kind of emerged. October through December was patients with COVID, then January through February, caregivers who had COVID, but not (severe) enough to be hospitalized,” Mengenhausen said.
The hospital had only two COVID-positive tests in caregivers in the past month and a half, he said.
“We’re definitely post-pandemic and relaxing some of our COVID restrictions, but we’re being ready this fall and winter if it comes up again,” he added.
Montrose Regional Health is “healthy” financially, Mengenhausen also said, although the first quarter was “a little rough” in terms of in-patient numbers.
The hospital hadn’t anticipated as sharp of a decline in the numbers of patients staying in the hospital, but saw growth in clinical services and surgeries, the latter of which are up by about 23%. The women’s clinic and OB/GYN division is up by about 17%, according to Mengenhausen.
“We’re slow on the in-patient, but growing quickly in outpatient,” he said.
Private-pay and insurance patients supplement the Medicaid/Medicare reimbursements the hospital receives for care of patients on those programs. About 70% of patients are Medicaid/Medicare.
The hospital’s $1.725 million salary investment follows $500,000 in CARES Act federal funding that was used in October to give “a little shot in the arm” to MRH caregivers as a HERO bonus paid in appreciation for their work during the pandemic. The HERO bonus was the same for everyone, regardless position, and based on the hours worked.
“It was really focusing on that, rewarding people who worked hard during our time of heightened COVID,” Mengenhausen said.
The hospital payroll has the second-greatest number of individuals on it among employers in the county, but as far as wages themselves go, it pays the most, Mengenhausen said — $53 million each year, which is “infused” into the community, and $11 million in benefits.
“We’re pretty proud of that,” he said.
