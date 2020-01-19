Hospital’s annual health fair aims for preventative care

It’s again nearly time for the Montrose Memorial Hospital Health Fair, which for more than 30 years, has worked to keep residents engaged in their health and increase access to preventative care. The fair itself is from 6:30-11 a.m., Feb. 29 at the Montrose Pavilion, but registration for early blood draws is taking place now.
The early blood draws allow participants to get their blood drawn for a reduced rate and have results ready for the health fair, where health care providers can review them. The blood draws will take place from 7-10 a.m Jan. 25 at the 4H Event Center in Ridgway; from 6:30-9:30 a.m Jan 27 at the American Legion Hall in Olathe and 6:30-9:30 a.m., Jan. 29 through Feb. 1 at the Montrose Pavilion. Advance registration is required for most of the blood draw availability dates.
Leann Tobin, senior director of community engagement at MMH, said the fair’s goals include preventative care.
“Our goal is to catch some of this stuff early. … If we find one person or one thing that someone needs extra care on, we feel like the health fair’s been successful,” Tobin said. “Not that we ever want that to happen, but if we catch it before it gets really bad, that’s a success.”
In addition to learning about their health through the early blood draws and health fair, participants can use the event as a way to get more in-depth analysis of their health and expand the resources their provider can use for potential treatments.
“We always encourage everyone to talk to their provider about which test is best for them,” Tobin said.
The early blood draws and health fair require upfront payment because insurance is not billed. This year’s event will have the option to pay for screening with a credit card, which was not available in the past. This shift is due to a change in partnership; after the permanent closure of Western Health Screening, the health fair now partners with It Starts With Me. Tobin said the change will affect only where test results come from — the event and care it offers will remain the same.
The fair brings together a team of volunteers to manage logistics and setup, as well as, a team of carefully-selected phlebotomists to manage the high demand during the early blood draws.
“It’s a massive coordination of a lot of people,” Tobin said. “We are very blessed that we have over 50 volunteers who help us… It makes it very nice for participants.”
While the hospital and volunteers prepare for the event, participants can get ready as well by registering for early blood draw appointments. Participants should fast for 12 hours prior but are encouraged to drink water beforehand and remain hydrated.
Register for the early blood draws and find more information at montrosehospital.com or by calling 1-800-217-5866.
McKenzie Moore is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press and Delta County Independent.
