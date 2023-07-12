Accessibility, rehab, fun — all are coming together at the Montrose Regional Hospital ambulatory care center, in the form of a community playground that will benefit pediatric patients and other visitors.

“I thought it would be amazing if we had a playground where we could meet some of our children there and do their therapy in a park, do it in a natural setting. That was the initial thought,” said occupational therapist Rebecca Cooper, clinical supervisor for pediatric rehab at Montrose Regional Health.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?