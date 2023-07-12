Artistic rendering of a planned therapeutic playground to be built at Montrose Regional Health's ambulatory care center. The hospital in late June received a $50,000 T-Mobile grant to help build the playground. (Courtesy/Montrose Regional Health)
The ambulatory care center under construction at River Landing, southern Montrose, will one day boast a therapeutic playground. (Screenshot/Montrose Regional Health)
Accessibility, rehab, fun — all are coming together at the Montrose Regional Hospital ambulatory care center, in the form of a community playground that will benefit pediatric patients and other visitors.
“I thought it would be amazing if we had a playground where we could meet some of our children there and do their therapy in a park, do it in a natural setting. That was the initial thought,” said occupational therapist Rebecca Cooper, clinical supervisor for pediatric rehab at Montrose Regional Health.
“That was the initial thought. Also, this is an ambulatory care center, so for people coming in for shorter procedures, this would allow a place to take children to a playground to wait for loved ones,” she added.
The hospital applied to T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant program to help offset some of the estimated $200,000 cost of building the playground at the center.
T-Mobile must have liked what it heard. The company awarded $50,000 to MRH, making its grant application one of 25 to be approved recenlty — of more than 600 submitted, according to Cooper. The hospital’s selection was announced June 27.
T-Mobile awards its Hometown Grants each quarter, to towns with fewer than 50,000 people and bases selection on factors such as potential for community impact. The mobile carrier has committed up to $25 million over a five-year period for community projects and so far has awarded roughly $9 million overall.
“I just think that’s really cool,” Cooper said, of the hospital making the cut this funding round. “It’s $50,000; obviously, it will take more than that to put the playground in, but we are pursuing other grants and funding. The hospital has it in the budget to assist.”
The money will help MRH upgrade the playground’s surface from a wood chip base to a harder one that is friendlier to those who use wheelchairs, canes, walkers or crutches — all of which goes back to the mission of accessibility. The upgraded surface fits well with the nearby paved trail that runs between the ambulatory care center site next door to Hobby Lobby in River Landing, and the Uncompahgre River.
“We have a lot of grandparents raising children that we are seeing in our clinic. I love the fact that it (playground) can allow generations to play together. I feel we live in an age where children are often very adept at electronics, computers and video games,” said Cooper. “This allows us a place to be able to take children and be able to actually play, and model that for families. It’s a neat tool to have something so practical and appropriate.”
Dr. Mary Vader, board chair for the not-for-profit corporation Montrose Memorial Hospital Inc., also sees a benefit.
“It’s similar outside to what (hospital) pediatric therapists have in their building, and it will be adaptive. They’ll use it for therapy as much as a playground,” she said. “Anything to get kids outside,” Vader added.
Vader now works part-time at Pediatric Associates, which is not a hospital clinic. Because of her hospital board position, she does not take call.
The ambulatory care center playground, when completed sometime in 2024, will have different features and equipment appropriate for very small children, all the way up to teens. In working with Summit Recreation out of Grand Junction, the hospital is choosing playground fittings intended to be evocative of Colorado and the river.
“The hope is it really fits in with how things look down by the river, more of a natural-type of look,” Cooper said.
The hospital is also applying for other grants to help offset the playground costs and is working with other community partners to pursue a Great Outdoors Colorado grant.
For the T-Mobile windfall, there will be a grant party at 1 p.m. Friday, at the Montrose T-Mobile store parking lot, 3451 S. Rio Grande Ave., Unit A7. There, you can learn more about the project — and celebrate with a free SnoCone.
The playground likely will not be completed the same time as the ambulatory care center itself.
Construction of the 80,000 square-foot building is ongoing, with a grand opening in the works for early next year. NexCore Group, a health care real estate investment and development company, is building the center on land leased from Montrose Regional Health. The hospital will in turn lease the facility under a 75-year contract.
The ambulatory care center will offer outpatient services, such as lab, physical therapy, ambulatory surgery, speciality care, medical imaging and mammography.
The hospital intends to relocate several types of service to the center, but is retaining its 51% ownership of Black Canyon Surgical Center, which provides same-day surgeries and other procedures. Cedar Point Health, a local, physician-owned medical group, has signed to lease 20,000 square feet of clinic space on the center’s second floor, with an eye to consolidating its three medical practices there.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
