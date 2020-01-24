I don’t ride my mountain bike much during the winter months, so I have alternate ways to stay fit and get outdoors. I go to Anytime Fitness more often than I do during the other three seasons. I enjoy cross-country skiing and Kathy and I like to hike with our dog in tow.
My favorite winter outdoor activity is birding. I bird year-round, but it is a bit more challenging during the winter. The numbers of bird species that are found in Western Colorado during the winter are fewer compared to the other seasons. But there are a plethora of places in western Colorado that harbor wintering birds. Open water and wooded, brushy areas along the major rivers are excellent places to see birds. Variable weather conditions can make observing birds a real challenge.
A highlight of winter birding is the Christmas Bird Counts. The Black Canyon Audubon Society hosts the Montrose, Delta and Hotchkiss Christmas counts each year. The counts take place sometime around the holidays.
My favorite Christmas Bird Count is the one in Hotchkiss; it takes place just after New Year’s Day. This year Alan Reed, Susan Chandler-Reed and Jon Horn joined me for the count. I had contacted the count’s organizer, Adam Petry, ahead of time and requested Rogers Mesa as our assigned area. When we arrived there so many volunteers, we split Rogers Mesa into two sections. Our group took north of highway 92.
With a smaller area to canvas we changed our birding strategy. Instead of driving as many miles as possible to cover a larger area we decided to slow our pace and investigate the nooks and crannies. We had birded Rogers Mesa before so had some ideas on where to look.
One of our first stops was along Leroux Creek. I pulled over near the creek and we piled out of my truck ready to tally the hordes of birds we knew were waiting to be counted. To our chagrin, not a bird was in sight. It was a clear, cold morning and the sun was just beginning to peek over the West Elk Mountains. Hoar frost clung to all the trees and bushes, glistening like a million diamonds. No living creature was crazy enough, except us, to be stirring so early on a frigid morning.
With our enthusiasm tempered, we continued to slowly cruise the back roads of Rogers Mesa. As the sun warmed the mesa, we began to see birds. The usual suspects — house finches, juncos, starlings and ravens came into view. It got a bit more interesting when we encountered a flock of red-winged blackbirds around a bird feeder.
Jon spotted a pair of Lewis’s woodpeckers in a nearby cottonwood tree. This species of woodpecker is slightly smaller than a northern flicker. It sports a red face, gray collar, pink belly and dark green wings. Rarely seen most of the year, they are common on Rogers Mesa during the winter. Soon after, Susan spotted a northern harrier as it pounced on its prey.
By late morning our foursome had covered our assigned territory. We decided to wrap up the morning by returning to Leroux Creek, figuring we couldn’t do any worse than we had earlier in the day. Much to our pleasure, we observed two ruby-crowned kinglets, a dipper, a pair of mallards and black-capped chickadees. Alan’s keen eye located a brown creeper working its way up the trunk of a tree.
Our strategy to slow our pace really paid off — we observed 34 species of birds including a record 27 Lewis’s woodpeckers. We finished off our adventure with a luncheon hosted by Andrea Robinsong. The luncheon has become a tradition at the Hotchkiss count, serving green chile, elk stew, hot-spiced cider and lots of savory and sweet treats.
Good birding, good companionship and good food — a stellar day outdoors.
