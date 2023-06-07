Hotchkiss shooting suspect held on cash-only bail

The Hotchkiss man suspected of shooting his roommate during an argument was ordered held on a $10,000 cash-only bond, despite defense arguments that he be released on his own recognizance because of a likely self-defense claim.
William Gulley, 35, is accused of firing the shot that struck his 30-year-old roommate in the abdomen the night of June 5, after the two and their female roommate had been drinking.
The younger man wrestled for the gun and responded to being shot by punching Gulley and knocking him out, an arrest affidavit says. According to the document, Gulley was depressed about the recent death of a friend and initially claimed to have shot himself.
Both men were ultimately airlifted to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, where as of last report Wednesday, the shot man remained.
Gulley had been treated and discharged; however, he then was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. Formal charges are due Tuesday.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office deputies were summoned to the Hoffman Road home east of Hotchkiss at about 11 p.m. Monday. There, they found blood, disarray and turned over furniture, all pointing to a struggle.
Although the suspect and alleged victim were already en route to the hospital, the remaining roommate was on scene. Per the affidavit, she told Detective Gates Shaklee she was the girlfriend of the wounded man, and a friend of Gulley, who’d recently moved in, and they had all been intimate.
On Monday, the three drank together at the home, then the 30-year-old man went to a local bar. The woman stayed behind with Gulley, consoling him with a hug because he was upset over losing another friend. At about that time, her boyfriend returned to the residence and became accusatory, the woman told Shaklee.
The couple began arguing, then took their disagreement into another room. According to the arrest affidavit, the man went out into the living room and the woman heard him ask Gulley “what are you going to do, shoot me?”
The witness heard a disturbance and when she went to see what was going on, she saw Gulley standing over their roommate, allegedly holding a gun. The woman ran out of the house to a neighbor’s home, where she called 911.
Shaklee got a little information from the shooting victim prior to the man being flown to St. Mary’s. The man reportedly said that when he stepped into the hallway, Gulley pointed a gun at him, so he asked “What are you going to do, shoot me?”
Gulley allegedly fired; the other man started to hit him.
Another detective subsequently interviewed the wounded man, who relayed he had come home from the bar, argued with his girlfriend in their room, then was shot in the hallway. “(Man) stated that William then went back into his bedroom and then walked back without the handgun. (Man) stated he then beat up William for shooting him,” Shaklee wrote.
The same detective spoke with Gulley, who allegedly said he was intoxicated and did not know how his roommate was shot, or who beat him up.
His female roommate earlier told detectives Gulley had expressed suicidal ideations in the previous weeks.
When the DCSO served a search warrant at the home Tuesday, investigators located a spent shell casing in the hallway, which the affidavit says matched rounds in a 9 mm magazine found next to a Barretta handgun in Gulley’s bedroom.
They also found clear signs of a disturbance and a marijuana grow in the basement of the home, as well as bloody clothing, including underwear with a bullet hole consistent with a 9mm round.
The circumstances merited a high bond for Gulley, a prosecutor argued Wednesday. He pointed to the significant injury and said the injured man remained in critical condition. Gulley had a gun, presented the gun, and there was a struggle for it, the prosecutor also said, adding the defendant demonstrated he is a danger to the community.
But public defender Lexie Farkash said the accusations don’t tell the whole story. “There was clearly a struggle. There was another person present, who Mr. Gulley is very close with. I believe there is more than meets the eye here,” she said, arguing for a personal recognizance bond.
Because there is a clear self-defense claim, Gulley is motivated to return to court to fight the allegations, she said, adding that he has no other criminal history and scored very low on a risk assessment tool. Gulley is willing to adhere to the terms of a protection order requiring him to stay away from the home and to submit to GPS monitoring and he will relinquish all of his firearms, as required.
“There are ample, non-monetary bond conditions that can address community safety concerns here,” Farkash said.
Delta County Judge Bo Zeerip explained what he had to balance in setting bond. “These sorts of situations are the most difficult to the court, to decide what type of bond is set. You have an extremely serious crime and alleged facts and yet, Mr. Gulley has no criminal history and he is a low-risk score on the risk assessment,” Zeerip said. “Our bond requirements call for him to be released. I recognize the conflict here.”
The most important factor at this stage, however, are the facts and circumstances alleged, the judge said, and there is strong evidence Gulley shot the other man.
“I hope and trust he will live, but this could have been, and still could be, a homicide case,” Zeerip said.
He also had to consider whether the possible penalty that a conviction would bring might make Gulley a flight risk; further, Zeerip noted Gulley was potentially suicidal and had access to weapons.
“For everyone’s sake right now, it is not appropriate for me to grant a PR bond,” the judge said.