Hotchkiss shooting suspect held on cash-only bail

The Hotchkiss man suspected of shooting his roommate during an argument was ordered held on a $10,000 cash-only bond, despite defense arguments that he be released on his own recognizance because of a likely self-defense claim.

William Gulley, 35, is accused of firing the shot that struck his 30-year-old roommate in the abdomen the night of June 5, after the two and their female roommate had been drinking.



