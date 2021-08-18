The highlight of the Aug. 12 Hotchkiss Town Council meeting was the dual swearing-in ceremony of new Marshal Scott Green and Deputy Marshal Julia Thompson.
Mayor Larry Wilkening did the honors of swearing in Green, who took over the department on July 12. Green then swore in Thompson, the department’s sole deputy. Thompson began working for the department in June of 2020.
In a separate interview, Green said he’s pleased with how the department is beginning to take shape. The small office space at town hall is being repainted and new work stations are being set up for the anticipation of hiring two more deputies and a compliance/evidence technician.
In other meeting news, Wilkening reminded residents that the town is still using the “odd and even” days watering cycle.
“We are asking everybody to stick with those restrictions and do their part and save water wherever they can. Based on our water session we are in decent shape but it could go south pretty quick so let’s all conserve if you can,” Wilkening said.
Trustees approved amending its ordinance concerning the number of planning commission committee members. The current number of commissioners calls for seven members. Following discussion, the board unanimously approved having the town attorney draft an amendment to the current ordinance that would reduce the number of planning commissioners from seven to five. The makeup of the board would be the mayor, a trustee and three citizens.
Wilkening gave an update on the number of vehicles passing through Hotchkiss during the Colorado Department of Transportation closure of U.S. 50. He said for the month of July there were 382,012 cars counted on Bridge Street.
“That works out to be an average of over 31 days of 12,323 cars. Weekends are a little less so, weekdays add a little bit more,” said Wilkening. “On regular months we have around 8,500 cars a day and we’re up to 12,000 so that’s a 45% increase in traffic since the Little Blue (Creek) Project started.”
Wilkening said the opening of U.S. 50 to two-way traffic has only resulted in a minimal decrease in traffic. The mayor said he wants to compare his numbers with CDOT officials noting that the added traffic is taking a toll on Bridge Street.
He also mentioned that CDOT has plans to work on an Americans With Disabilities Act ramp crossing also on Bridge Street. Public Works Director Mike Owens said he would like to have a representative from CDOT join the town board for a Zoom meeting to further explain the proposed work.
CDOT work could include removing one crosswalk at all the intersections that have two as well as the crosswalk on Fourth Street. All the crosswalks would still be accessible; however, the reduction would be in the number of ADA ramps.
The next town council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Hotchkiss Town Hall.
Lisa Young is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent. This story was edited for space. The full story can be read at deltacountyindependent.com
