Attorneys for the LLC under which Madeline Hotel & Residences operates in Telluride say former housekeepers who sued, alleging violations of labor law, have no claim against the company. The hotel (Telluride Resort Partners LLC) “was never” an employer or joint employer of the plaintiffs, an April answer to the federal lawsuit says.

Further, the claims are barred, because the plaintiffs have received all compensation they were owed from the hotel. As well, Telluride Resort Partners “specifically denies” violations of federal or state labor law, as well as the allegation the housekeepers are entitled to overtime pay.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

