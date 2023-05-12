Attorneys for the LLC under which Madeline Hotel & Residences operates in Telluride say former housekeepers who sued, alleging violations of labor law, have no claim against the company. The hotel (Telluride Resort Partners LLC) “was never” an employer or joint employer of the plaintiffs, an April answer to the federal lawsuit says.
Further, the claims are barred, because the plaintiffs have received all compensation they were owed from the hotel. As well, Telluride Resort Partners “specifically denies” violations of federal or state labor law, as well as the allegation the housekeepers are entitled to overtime pay.
In Feburary, Karina Ruiz Alvarez, Karla Gonzalez Velez, Gabriela Moctezuma Castillo and Amelia Colon Chairez sued in U.S. District Court over allegedly unpaid wages. The suit is brought on their behalf, and “all others similarly situated,” in an attempt at a class-action complaint.
Hotel Madeline is accused of underpaying wages, failing to pay overtime and failure to provide compensated work breaks.
The women’s suit makes other claims against Mountain Premier Cleaning Services and its labor recruiter, alleging these defendants are in breach of contract under the rules for H-2B visa holders; that they engaged in retaliatory discharge in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, committed individual violations of anti-trafficking law and attempted forced labor.
The named plaintiffs were brought to Telluride from Mexico under the H2-B guest worker program and were employed through the cleaning company to work at Hotel Madeline.
They claim they were not reimbursed for travel costs, which had the effect of reducing their wages. These and other deductions allegedly made by Mountain Premier, plus not being paid for the time they spent waiting to begin assigned work, took them below the minimum rate of pay required, the suit says. The document further alleges they were required to work through paid breaks.
Mountain Premier and Adriana Santa Ana, of that company, are accused of engaging in intimidation after the women asked about overtime pay. The suit alleges that Gonzalez Velez was fired in retaliation. The complaint also alleges Santa Ana took Ruiz Alvarez’s Social Security card, and that when Colon Chairez left the job, the cleaning company threatened her and her husband with jail.
An answer has not been filed on behalf of Mountain Premier or Santa Ana. Federal court records show an order granting an extension to the deadline to serve Mountain Premier and Santa Ana; the deadline to effectuate service has been extended to June 7.
The women’s complaint says that when they spoke to a manager at the Madeline about not being paid overtime, they were told they should be and the situation changed; however, they did not get retroactive overtime pay for work they had already done.
Their suit seeks damages, unpaid wages, fees and costs.
Attorney Nathan Schacht, in the April 21 response for Telluride Resort Partners/Hotel Madeline, denied the allegations, line by line.
The response says the plaintiffs lack standing, have not presented facts sufficient to support a collective action, or identified similarly situated individuals who might choose to opt into the suit. The court should deny attempts at any class action for those reasons and also because the attempt to make the suit a class action violates Telluride Resort Partner’s due process rights, Schacht wrote.
The resort also “specifically denies” a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act or state law and said if any plaintiff can show such a violation, the resort is entitled to offset the claim by what the individuals were already paid. The answer says although Telluride Resort Partners disagrees that the plaintiffs are in line for unpaid overtime, if there is a showing to the contrary, the rate should be limited to no more than one-half their regular pay rate for overtime hours worked.
The response concludes by asking for dismissal and for the award of attorneys’ fees and costs.
A scheduling conference is set for June 27 in U.S. District Court.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
