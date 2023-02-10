A housekeeping business failed to correctly compensate employees brought to Telluride under a work visa program, and also engaged in conduct amounting to attempted forced labor in violation of anti-trafficking laws, a federal lawsuit alleges.

The complaint accuses Mountain Premier Cleaning Services and its labor recruiter of breach of employment contract under the rules for H-2B visa holders; retaliatory discharge in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act; individual violations of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act and attempted forced labor under the act.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

