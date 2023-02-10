A housekeeping business failed to correctly compensate employees brought to Telluride under a work visa program, and also engaged in conduct amounting to attempted forced labor in violation of anti-trafficking laws, a federal lawsuit alleges.
The complaint accuses Mountain Premier Cleaning Services and its labor recruiter of breach of employment contract under the rules for H-2B visa holders; retaliatory discharge in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act; individual violations of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act and attempted forced labor under the act.
The Feb. 7 lawsuit —which is seeking status as a collective action — also names Telluride Resort Partners, LLC, doing business as Madeline Hotel & Residences, but only for the plaintiffs’ claims related to underpayment of wages, failure to pay overtime and failure to provide compensated work breaks as required. The complaint also accuses Mountain Premier Cleaning and Adriana Santa Ana, of that business, of those violations.
Hotel and Mountain Premier Cleaning representatives could not be reached for comment Thursday. Because the suit was recently filed, an answer is not yet due in U.S. District Court.
“It was difficult working at the Madeline Hotel. We had to travel hours for work each day and even had to pay for the daily ride to get to our shifts,” said Gabriela Moctezuma Castillo, one of the four named plaintiffs, in a provided statement. “I feel like the hotel took advantage of us because they knew we needed the money but they did not do much to make sure we were being paid correctly.”
Moctezuma Castillo filed the action with Karina Ruiz Alvarez, Karla Gonzalez Velez and Amelia Colon Chairez. The lawsuit also lists as plaintiffs other similarly situated individuals, not yet identified, positioning the case as a class action.
All four women were brought from Mexico under the H2-B guest worker program, but were not reimbursed for costs associated with that and travel, which had the effect of reducing their wages, per the complaint.
They were employed through the cleaning company to work at the Madeline and are seeking compensation for work between Feb. 7, 2020 - present.
According to the lawsuit, the women came to work in Telluride under the visa program, with an agreement to work full-time with pay and benefits. They allege that instead, they encountered poor working conditions, were threatened with deportation and had “unlawful housing and transportation costs” deducted from their pay without notification or agreement.
The plaintiffs allege they were not only paid less than Colorado’s minimum wage for all of their worked hours, but were denied overtime when they worked well beyond 80 hours in a two-week period (or more than 12 hours in a day).
In one instance cited in the suit, Ruiz Alvarez, who had worked 111 hours between Dec. 16 - Dec. 31, 2021, was paid for all hours at her straight time rate, with no overtime given. Gonzalez Velez also was cheated of overtime pay between Dec. 1 - Dec. 15, 2021, having worked 109 hours, the suit says.
Further, because they were not reimbursed for visa fees and associated travel expenses, “they took a functional deduction from gross wages paid, thereby dropping of the plaintiffs and other below the required minimum hourly rates.”
Mountain Premier Cleaning, by taking unlawful housing and transportation deductions from their pay also reduced their earnings to below the minimum hourly rate, the suit says.
The filing further alleges the plaintiffs were not paid for travel time related to work or the time they spent waiting to begin assigned work, which also meant they weren’t being paid the required minimum rate. Plus, they were allegedly required to work through what should have been paid breaks.
The suit says the alleged failures also constituted a violation of the women’s employment contracts under the H-2B visa program. Contrary to those provisions, too, Mountain Premier failed to offer the plaintiffs the correct number of work hours as agreed, the complaint alleges.
Last February, Gonzalez Velez and several other employees spoke to a manager employed at the Madeline about not being paid overtime. The suit claims that although this person said they should be paid for overtime, and the Madeline then began requiring the overtime pay, the hotel did not require retroactive overtime pay for work already done.
Gonzalez Velez and others then spoke to Mountain Premier Cleaning and Santa Ana, who allegedly told them the company needed the money and that they wouldn’t “be brought back next time” if they kept demanding overtime pay.
Per the complaint, nine days later, Santa Ana fired Gonzalez Velez and kicked her out of employer-provided housing, leaving her homeless in the Telluride winter. She took shelter in her partner’s vehicle for three nights while they sought other housing.
“As a result of this retaliatory discharge and unlawful self-help eviction, Gonzalez Velez suffered lost wages and significant damages,” wrote Natasha Viteri, the attorney who filed the action through the advocacy group Towards Justice. The alleged conduct is a violation of the H2-B program rules prohibiting discrimination against people who assert protected rights, the complaint also says.
The lawsuit further alleges Ruiz Alvarez did not receive paid public health emergency leave in 2021, when she fell ill and was tested for COVID. The Madeline did not allow her to work because of the illness, but under the Colorado Healthy Families and Workplaces Act, she was entitled to up to 80 hours of paid public health emergency leave, but was not paid for her sick leave.
The suit further alleges labor violations, claiming Santa Ana took Ruiz Alvarez’s Social Security card and would not return it even after Alvarez was no longer employed.
The visa program allows holders to apply for a Social Security number, which employers are to assist with obtaining. Although other H2-B employees who worked at the Madeline received their cards by January last year, Ruiz Alvarez did not and when she asked Santa Ana why, she allegedly was told it wasn’t ready. The suit claims Santa Ana continued to possess the card in violation of the H-2B contract.
Further, when Colon Chairez left her employment, Mountain Premier Cleaning allegedly contacted her husband in Mexico and threatened the couple with jail if she didn’t come back.
“This threatened abuse of the legal process inflicted terror and trauma on (Colon Chairez) and her family,” Viteri wrote. Colon Chairez did not return to work, despite the purported threats.
The plaintiffs accuse Santa Ana of making representations about the conditions of employment and pay “with the sole purpose of inducing plaintiffs and others to work with them.” Instead, they allege, they were underpaid and threatened with being sent back to Mexico if they discussed their paychecks with each other. They were left fearful of speaking out against labor abuses, the complaint says.
The plaintiffs want their case to proceed as a collective action, as they estimate dozens of other people were similarly affected by the alleged labor and wage violations.
The suit seeks compensatory and punitive damages for claims of failure to pay minimum wage and overtime; failure to provide paid breaks, violations of state wage laws, break of employment contract, retaliation and violations of the trafficking protection act.
Additionally, the plaintiffs want to receive their allegedly unpaid wages, liquidated damages, fees and costs.
“We are alleging that the Madeline Hotel knew these vulnerable workers were being underpaid for their labor,” Viteri said, in Towards Justice’s news release announcing the suit.
“Guest workers are the backbone of Colorado’s booming tourism industry, but too often suffer from abuses like wage theft and labor trafficking. Deep-pocketed employers like the Madeline Hotel should not get to benefit from unfair arrangements with exploitative labor recruiters.”