As a minister, Jeremiah Quintin has steered people through crises and hardships — but, with an eviction notice looming for Christ’s Kitchen, he and the nonprofit’s other board members are “at a loss” about how to keep feeding the hungry.
The nearly 15-year-old charity’s monthly lease at the Penn Center Mall will not be renewed. Christ’s Kitchen must leave Penn Center by Aug. 31; it will have to close up mid-August so that equipment can be moved, and the building, cleaned.
“After 15 years, we’re seeing our ministry come to an end. We’re really unhappy about that, but there’s not a lot we can do at this time,” board member Sharyn Bennett said.
Not only are there few options for a new site — likely with higher rent — but making a new location suitable for the operation will come with a hefty price tag.
“If it was just money, that would be more fixable,” Quintin told one of Christ’s Kitchen’s regular donors over the phone Monday, as he and volunteer Dawn Stevens wound down the daily lunch service.
As he explained, a new setup would require a commercial kitchen, as approved by the state, with proper drainage for water and grease, as well as a stove hood with fire suppression.
“It’s not a cheap fix to move into a new building. You’re talking over a million dollars,” Quintin said, later telling the Montrose Daily Press anyplace else would cost more than the $72,000 annual rent and operating expenses now paid.
“And we would have to raise hundreds of thousands to fix it up, just to be able to move in. It puts us in a dire position, not just for us, but to serve the people,” he said.
Christ’s Kitchen was founded in 2005 to provide a hot meal to the hungry — or to anyone wanting companionship. Donations per-meal are accepted, but not required. The kitchen moved to Penn Center on South Townsend Avenue in 2011.
The building’s owners are in business to make money, Quintin said, stressing Christ’s Kitchen’s board understands that and harbors no ill-will toward them. “We’re paying a low amount of rent here. They’re looking out for themselves,” he said.
The charity does more than provide a hot lunch daily.
Monday, small children played amid diners, one, enjoying individual attention from a man helping him with a game. Quintin knows their stories — from those who work 40 hours a week, but need help with food to make it through the month; to seniors stretching their Social Security, down to a family that is camping out on public lands at night, and traveling into town for their daily meal at Christ’s Kitchen.
Many clients walk or ride bikes to reach the meal site, so a new location would have to be similarly accessible for those who lack reliable transportation.
For some, it is the only meal they have each day.
“I’ve done weddings, funerals, pastoral counseling. I’ve done budget-counseling classes,” Quintin said.
“We serve a lot of different types of people. We have seniors. We have low-income. We have those who are just lonely, and the homeless. When we go down, the only meal that’s going to be offered is Sunday evenings at the Methodist Church.”
Other charities in place for the hungry include Montrose Lighthouse, which feeds those who stay at its overnight, emergency shelter in winter months and Shepherd’s Hand.
Shepherd’s Hand last year left the Mexican American Development Authority building, which had been its meal site. With Lighthouse, it applied for a rezone of a building on North Park Avenue that would allow overnight housing, but after neighbors raised concerns, the city’s planning commission recommended against rezoning.
Christ’s Kitchen prepares the food for Meals on Wheels through Region 10, as well. Region 10 qualifies seniors to receive the meals and the charity coordinates deliveries.
“It’s affecting more than just Christ’s Kitchen. That’s what people have to understand. It’s who we serve that matters,” Quintin said.
“ … It’s a stepping stone. You take one thing away, you take everything away. It’s getting harder to serve the needs. We’re going to have a lot of needy people the 16th of (August).”
Quintin said many nonprofits are being “squeezed” out and that addressing hunger and poverty in Montrose falls to more than just one entity or another.
“We meet a lot of needs of the people. This is an important place, Christ’s Kitchen,” said Quintin.
The charity serves up to 110 people a day, although, since news of the lease cancellation, he said he’s noticed attendance dropping.
“We’re struggling to survive. What is going to happen to all these people, and how is the city going to address the needs?” Quintin asked, also spotlighting the lack of affordable housing for people and nonprofits alike.
“This is a need of our community. … It’s not just one person’s problem. It’s a problem of the city. You’re facing this in every city you go to. … We can’t push it under the rug.”
Stevens, who has volunteered at Christ’s Kitchen for three years, also is worried.
“They (guests) appreciate us. I know some of these people probably don’t eat anywhere else. Keep your fingers crossed somebody steps us for us,” she said.
“Our prayer is we can find a place where we can reopen, but we don’t have a lot of options in Montrose right now,” Quintin said.
“Nothing is going to be a cheap fix. That means the community would have to get behind us with a lot of money. It doesn’t matter which organization; it has to be somewhere. I wish there was an easy answer for it.”
Anyone who can help Christ’s Kitchen can contact Quintin at the kitchen, 970-249-1774. It is open 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday - Friday at 2305 S. Townsend Ave.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.