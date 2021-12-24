Viewed one way, a starting salary of $55,000, with a housing allowance between $800 to $1,000, is good money — and it ought to make hiring deputies for San Miguel County easy. Keeping them shouldn’t pose difficulty, either, as the position tops out at $82,000, plus housing.
But in Colorado’s exploding real estate market, particularly in the county that is home to tony Telluride, the pay does not keep pace with housing.
“It’s really difficult,” San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters said. To help keep his rosters filled, the sheriff and county have gotten creative.
“We rent a three-bedroom condo and have for years. We have bunkbeds in it. It’s an option for our deputies who live out of the area, mainly in Montrose, although we have some that live as far away as Grand Junction. There is one from Delta, one from Egnar and a couple from Dove Creek,” Masters said.
Deputies who work a set of long shifts over a period of consecutive days can pass their time off between those shifts in the condo, instead of traveling distances of two hours or more to bed down at home for the night.
“We provide housing here in Telluride for those deputies,” Masters said, adding that some of the deputies have been doing it for years.
But it’s not a perfect solution: It is ideal for patrol staff to live within a “response zone” of no more than 20 minutes away from the Norwood substation or the Telluride office.
“And really, a thousand a month (housing allowance) doesn’t do much for you in Telluride if you want the traditional lifestyle that most deputy sheriffs are looking for,” he said.
“They want at least a small cottage of a working class person, a yard for the dog and a swing set, things like that. That’s just not available in the east side of the county for someone that doesn’t have millions of dollars.”
Tight market doesn’t hit all agencies the sameAlthough housing is tight everywhere on the Western Slope, not all sheriff’s offices in the 7th Judicial District are experiencing the same effects on recruitment because of it.
“We have not run into that issue as far as recruitment goes,” Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said. “We’re actually pulling from the ranks of our correctional facility. We’re pulling in from of the corrections officers that want to go out on the road (as a patrol deputy) and try something a little different.”
Montrose County commissioners also approved funding for three more deputy positions in 2022. “We’re very, very pleased with that. It’s the first time in 15 years that we’ve actually been able to hire more deputies than we have in the past,” Lillard said.
The base pay of $42,224 for corrections officers and $54,246 for patrol deputies maybe doesn’t provide much buying power in the red-hot Montrose real estate market, but so far, the prices haven’t kept the MCSO from bringing people on board, the sheriff said.
“We haven’t seen anything really, as far as the housing crunch has gone, as far as being able to get people.”
Existing staffers also appear to be in good shape, housing-wise, and the agency hasn’t encountered an instance in which a prospective hire turned down the job because of housing — “knock on wood,” the sheriff said.
“We know that is an issue around town, within the city and the county.”
The situation is similar in Delta County, its sheriff, Mark Taylor, said. “We haven’t experienced anything so far, as far as any housing issues. We’re almost full staff,” he said, adding no new hires had turned down the job because of housing.
But in booming Gunnison County, prices have derailed some candidates, Gunnison County Undersheriff Adam Murdie said.
“I don’t know if housing is the problem as much as getting applicants. It has deterred a couple of people from moving up here to work for us,” Murdie said.
“The market is so high up here. If you do find something, it’s gone in a day or two. There’s just not a lot of it.”
Recently, a prospective deputy wanted to bring his 10 years of experience to Gunnison County, but could not find a place to live, Murdie said.
“There is just no way for him to find a place. He’s kind of on hold. That’s tough, because we have a hard time finding someone anyway.”
The county of Gunnison has some lower-income housing available for employees, but that doesn’t mean it’s cheap — and, like other housing, what’s available fills quickly, he said.
“The county’s been getting into the housing market to have some available to get them into the community until they can find their own place, but that’s still $1,800 a month. People starting a job new like that, you can’t expect them to be able to afford that,” Murdie said.
Deputies’ housing challenges highlight the issue overall — at about $56,480, patrol deputies have some of the better paying jobs in Gunnison, Murdie also said.
“The law enforcement jobs are probably some of the better-paying and better benefited ones in the community and they’re tough to get filled,” he said.
Gunnison County budgeted a 5.25% pay bump for 2022, but Murdie said that when everything else is so expensive, it just doesn’t stretch that far.
“It’s just expensive. The cost of living up here is crazy,” he said.
Crux of housing crisis: The ‘entry fee’
Housing woes hit Telluride as far back as the 1970s; even then, employers ran shuttles to take their workers from outlying communities to and from work, Masters relayed.
Despite his own position, Masters has held down two jobs since coming to San Miguel County 47 years ago. Right now, he manages a ranch part-time.
“It’s not necessarily anything brand-new; we just never really solved it (housing),” Masters said.
San Miguel County and Telluride are trying to tackle the housing crunch through projects, deed restrictions and other strategies, he said.
The town park allows people to camp overnight in RVs during winter months, but that’s not ideal, he also said.
Masters put it succinctly: Some people simply cannot afford the “entry fee” of housing in the Telluride area and even professionals may be effectively homeless.
Still, some people who have homes look down on those without, because of stereotypes about homelessness, Masters said.
“The vast majority of them are people just trying to figure out their housing situation,” Masters said.
Law enforcement has to respond to service calls about those who are chronically homeless.
“But just not dealing with the homeless, it causes its own problems. If there is nowhere to go, you cannot force them to leave. You have to provide that shelter for them and the community hasn’t,” said Masters, in explaining why some people have resorted to living in vehicles.
“There needs to be shelter for these people that provides proper services,” he said.
For many reasons, people cannot afford housing and that means even people professionally employed in all sectors, not just law enforcement, are effectively homeless
“It’s a tough thing. It kind of destroys the fabric of your community. It becomes lopsided — super wealthy and tourists,” Masters said.
Several of his deputies live outside of the community and the further away their homes are, the less connection they might feel to it beyond work, because their families and property are in another county, he also said.
“But it’s that way with all classes of employees here, whether you’re a waiter or a doctor. If you’re a professional person, you’re more than likely to live somewhere else than Telluride. All those people used to live in our community.
“They don’t anymore.”
