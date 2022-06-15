Housing Resources of Western Colorado (HRWC) has added Sarah Fishering to its senior management team.
Fishering was named director of community building and engagement and is the successor to Abbie Brewer. She will be based in HRWC’s Montrose office and will build on the organization’s housing coalition and develop relationships with residential leaders.
Fishering moved to Montrose in 2014 with her husband, David, a co-owner and distiller of Storm King Distilling. She was unanimously elected as school board president for Montrose County School District in December. She won the District E seat as the incumbent during the 2021 school board election.
Previously, she was the event manager for the Montrose County Event Center and worked public relations and compliance for Clearnetworx, a local internet service provider. She has been involved in several community initiatives.
In her new role, she is expected to speak one-on-one with residents in Montrose, including community members within the city’s mobile home parks to understand and better address needs.
She will also speak with leaders within the coalition, which includes several local organizations, as the group continues to work on its Montrose Housing Action Plan.
One of Fishering’s first assignments is to create a formal update to the action plan. It is a 39-page document that community leaders and partner agencies formed in spring 2021 that maps out a five-year plan with priorities and strategies to address regional housing challenges.
“Montrose, when it really works toward something, we as a community really commit to solving some of the challenges that we have here and great things have happened,” Fishering said. “I’m really inspired by the opportunity to make an impact in the housing realm because I really believe that is a big challenge we’re facing right now.”
HRWC continues to field dozens of calls from community members seeking assistance through the organization’s different programs, including its housing, counseling and education (HCE) program, said Emilee Powell, executive director for Housing Resources. The HCE program provides emergency assistance, counseling and advice on foreclosure prevention.
There has been a shift from COVID-related requests, such as hotel vouchers during the early stages of the pandemic, Powell said. But long-term concerns remain: during Fishering’s first day, she and Powell fielded a barrage of phone calls at the Montrose office, many reporting difficulties finding rentals or finding themselves on the brink of eviction.
Some callers and visitors said they were struggling to move on from the forbearance period, which temporarily postpones or reduces mortgage payments, into a long-term solution, Powell said. Others said they were struggling to make payments.
Some Montrose residents call the Montrose office asking how to apply for the self-help housing program, which is active at HRWC’s Mesa County office but not in Montrose. HRWC wants to add the program in Montrose.
“There is still a lot of demand for our services here,” Powell said.
Fishering said she plans to involve community members during decision-making processes while formulating plans and actions. She has compiled an extensive list of people with whom she wants to meet. The list includes residential and coalition leaders; the coalition side is up to 30 people.
HRWC is in a partnership with the Hispanic Affairs Project, which requested the organization assist individuals with education on housing, budgeting and credit.
The partnerships are meant to align with HRWC’s goal of seeking stability for residents in their search for assistance.
Fishering, through her experience on the school board, said there are around 200 MCSD students who are homeless and that a portion of students are in unstable housing situations.
That experience, among others, has made her aware of the housing needs in the community.
“We should always be striving to help stabilize those families,” Fishering said. “If we can do that, we’re really working towards the betterment of the entire community with the building blocks that are the families and households that operate within the community.”
The action plan has set priorities — crisis intervention, mobile homes, rapid rehousing and meeting the market — and different organizations are assigned to each sector. There are specific strategies within each priority, which should help coalition leaders work in unison on a variety of initiatives.
There has been movement on the action plan since its inception. CASA and Region 10, two organizations involved with the plan, announced a partnership in March that intends to meet the critical housing needs of older and younger adults with a $6 million housing development. Powell said HRWC is assessing the possibility of permanent supportive housing.
“The plan is still very relevant, and people are still very much working on it,” Powell said. “Organizations are trying to work together on it to coordinate instead of being across from each other.”
Powell said she expects HRWC will release a formal update soon on the action plan. She added that another community survey, similar to the one HRWC sent out in December 2020, is on the table but that the organization is focused on narrowing down what kind of data it needs.
“You want to know that your community actually needs that and wants it,” Powell said. “We’re in the stage now of figuring out exactly what we want to ask.”
