BRECKENRIDGE — The two radios on his chest are cackling through his light-blue, hooded fleece onesie.
“It’s onesie Wednesday,” said Mike McCormack, the founder and boss of the Breck Epic as hundreds of the world’s best knobby-tired athletes race through Wednesday’s fourth stage of the famed weeklong mountain bike race. “This is the Snorlax, the napping Pokemon.”
For 11 years, McCormack, known to everyone as simply MikeMac, has choreographed a six-day, 215- to 250-mile mountain bike race across the challenging, high-alpine trail network above Breckenridge. The Breck Epic has grown into an international event, luring not just the biggest names in mountain biking, but the biggest name in competitive endurance events: Ironman.
Last year, after months of negotiations and some passionate public meetings, McCormack walked away from a deal to sell his beloved race to international racing giant Ironman and its owner World Triathlon Corp. The company wanted to more than double the number of Breck Epic racers, and that worried local riders and McCormack, who anchors his race in ethical stewardship of his former hometown’s trails and culture.
“Their vision last year was putting a thousand people on course, and that’s not fun and it’s not good for the trails. I needed them to pump their brakes,” he said. “So yeah, I gave my kids’ college education back in order to do the right thing.”
Read the whole story at The Colorado Sun. The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization that covers people, places and issues of statewide interest. To sign up for free newsletters, subscribe or learn more, visit ColoradoSun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.