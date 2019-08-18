Mike McCormack, the founder and boss of the Breck Epic

Mike McCormack, the founder and boss of the Breck Epic, poses this week with mountain biking legend Rebecca Rusch. 

 (Courtesy photo/ Mike McCormack)

BRECKENRIDGE — The two radios on his chest are cackling through his light-blue, hooded fleece onesie.

“It’s onesie Wednesday,” said Mike McCormack, the founder and boss of the Breck Epic as hundreds of the world’s best knobby-tired athletes race through Wednesday’s fourth stage of the famed weeklong mountain bike race. “This is the Snorlax, the napping Pokemon.”

For 11 years, McCormack, known to everyone as simply MikeMac, has choreographed a six-day, 215- to 250-mile mountain bike race across the challenging, high-alpine trail network above Breckenridge. The Breck Epic has grown into an international event, luring not just the biggest names in mountain biking, but the biggest name in competitive endurance events: Ironman.

Last year, after months of negotiations and some passionate public meetings, McCormack walked away from a deal to sell his beloved race to international racing giant Ironman and its owner World Triathlon Corp. The company wanted to more than double the number of Breck Epic racers, and that worried local riders and McCormack, who anchors his race in ethical stewardship of his former hometown’s trails and culture.

“Their vision last year was putting a thousand people on course, and that’s not fun and it’s not good for the trails. I needed them to pump their brakes,” he said. “So yeah, I gave my kids’ college education back in order to do the right thing.”

