Firefighters watched in disbelief when they responded to smoke reports from the Simms Fire on May 19.
The National Forest Service had ignited the burn on May 16 for fuels treatment on Simms Mesa. When crew members left the site May 19, they were “confident” the unit was secure and wind-tested. However, in response to smoke reports, they returned, along with a supervisor and fire-boss trainee.
They found a 3- to 5-acre fire.
“He (firefighter) was in disbelief. He remembered thinking ‘How could this happen? How could this start here. This was the coldest part of the burn for days,’” a recently released declared wildfire facilitated learning analysis, fire environment analysis and declared wildfire review document states.
By the time it was at full containment May 23, the Simms Fire had burned a home, claiming everything the residents owned and fatally injuring their cat; it also burned a hunting cabin and another structure, as well as 313 acres.
The fire, about 15 miles from Montrose, prompted evacuations in Ouray and Montrose counties. At one point, a crew that was attempting to save a hunting cabin had to rush to help protect the residence of a homebound man and when they returned, the structure was lost.
How it could have happened was on the minds of many angry community members, who at a May 21 public meeting said the U.S. Forest Service should never have started a prescribed burn at a time when the area was experiencing uncharacteristically high winds.
To answer the question, the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests launched a facilitated learning analysis, fire environment analysis and declared wildfire review. This approach was deemed appropriate because, according to the GMUG, there was “no reckless and willful disregard for safety” or anything amounting to criminal intent. The review was completed in August and released Oct. 7.
The USFS found low humidity combined with high winds caught “an undetected ignition source” and spread fire onto adjacent private property.
The report said although fire personnel were aware of a May 19 red flag warning for wind, they believed the May 16 burn had been sufficiently secured and wind-tested.
The inaccurate modeling of fuels outside of the burn project’s boundary, especially where a spot fire occurred when flames escaped the project area, was listed as a potential factor: “Had these fuels been modeled for fire spread and containment using more representative fuel models, the heightened risks associated with burning adjacent to these fuels may have been better understood and further factored into decision making.”
Broadly, the analysis recommended more agency support, a stronger framework for prescribed fire management programs, improved coordination with interagency partners, using more planning tools for predicting burning conditions, and a beefier technical review process.
Overall conditions in the West point to hotter, drier and, in some cases, windier conditions, facilitated learning analysis member Ben Tisdel said. Tisdel, who is also a Ouray County commissioner, was selected for the team based on his significant experience with fire advisory work and study.
“That (climate) elevates the need for prescribed burns as a tool, but it makes them tricker to pull off successfully,” he said. Because climate change is driving temperatures higher and making conditions drier, the pace and scale of prescribed fire needs picked up, but at the same time, those factors are making prescribed burn conditions more difficult, Tisdel added.
That Catch-22 was seen in the Simms Fire, although the vast majority of prescribed burns still go off without a hitch. “Because it’s (a prescribed burn) an important tool, this needs to be treated with the same level of staffing we would send to a wildfire; more staff, more attention and more resources to conduct it without incident,” Tisdel said.
What happened
The review found that when the burn was ignited May 16, conditions were appropriate. Although higher winds were predicted for May 19, that was “not considered an issue,” since the burn area would be secure by then.
The GMUG worked with neighboring districts in its planning and completed the necessary go or no-go checklist before lighting the prescribed fire.
Small spot fires sparked up and were addressed quickly, however, one of these east of the burn unit ignited on private land the afternoon of May 16. Crews halted the main burn and used 4,000 gallons of water to contain the spot fire, which was not declared a wildfire, because it had been addressed within a reasonable timeframe.
The prescribed burn was completed, patrolled and mopped up, with emphasis on the east side closest to the private land where the spot fire had burned.
Units departed about 8 p.m. May 16, after checking heat near the fire line was out and that the larger spot fire was secure.
Further mop-up took place May 17, when residual fire creep was observed, but this was not considered out of the ordinary. Mop-up continued May 18, a day when wind gusts of up to 22 mph were recorded; the review states that crews on the burn unit were seeing slower wind gusts.
On May 19, the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning because of high winds, low humidity.
Two firefighters went back to the Simms burn site with a water tanker for spraying hot spots, and also patrolled the perimeter. However, they observed nothing other than some smoking deep inside the fire, which was not deemed to be threatening the fire line, so when they departed that afternoon, they were “confident” the burn was secured and wind-tested.
Within the hour, however, phone lines lit up at the Montrose Interagency (fire) Dispatch with smoke reports.
The firefighters turned back to the fire, along with their burn boss and firing-boss trainee. That is when they saw 3 to 5 acres burning. They knew they would have to fight to get ahead of the fire, lest it sweep into Wildcat Canyon.
By 4:15 p.m., the newly declared Simms Fire had burned 15 acres and was threatening structures. More resources were summoned to help with a “challenging” initial attack that required an aggressive fight and coordination.
“Firefighters, many of whom had helped light and hold the prescribed fire, were working frantically while still feeling disbelief and confusion over where the fire had come from,” the analysis document says.
Crews who tried to flank the fire were outmatched when the flames “made a run” and cut off engine access across Wildcat Canyon Road. A firefighter attempted to reach the fire on a utility terrain vehicle, but thick vegetation impeded him.
“The wildfire blew straight down the canyon, luckily holding within the canyon walls because of the topography and wind,” the document states.
Air tankers attacked the fire with thousands of gallons of retardant along its flanks.
As smoke — visible from the city of Montrose — billowed into the sky, radios crackled to life and phones exploded with calls.
The report notes a cloud-based computer automated dispatch program experienced failures and also noted insufficiently charged laptops. Montrose Interagency Dispatch called in help for the call load and the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Posse came in to staff a public line.
Phones also lit up at WestCO dispatch (the Montrose-based regional law enforcement, fire and public safety dispatch center), where things had been relatively quiet until about 4 p.m. “Then there were a lot of calls,” the analysis says, emphasizing “a lot.”
At first, WestCO dispatchers thought people were reporting the prescribed burn, but quickly realized something much bigger was at play. WestCO and the interagency dispatch worked together to issue evacuation warnings.
On the ground, Ouray and Montrose counties’ sheriffs’ offices worked together with others to go door-to-door near the fire with evacuation warnings.
Fire crews could not tackle the blaze at its head, because it was simply too hot. Two members aboard a UTV tried to navigate the burning area without a map that showed all the two-track and private roads; smoke and heavy foliage hampered their visibility.
The firefighters spotted flames burning in the eaves of a hunting cabin, but had to use a bolt cutter to remove a chain and lock from the gate so an engine could reach the fire. By the time that happened, “it was too late to save the cabin,” and the crew turned its attention to defending other structures.
Those who were protecting a home overlooking the canyon were called away to protect the residence of an older, bedridden man. By the time they could return to the edge of the canyon, the home overlooking it was on fire — an ember caught decorative wooden cladding around the chimney, which was noted as “the only weak point in the otherwise fire-resistant home.”
Firefighters worked to suppress the flames on the roof “but it was a lost cause.”
The fire burned down through private land in the canyon; it took 25,000 gallons of retardant along the flanks to hold it in place.
The head of the fire “blasted across” a dirt road on Bureau of Land Management-administered land, scattering embers into recently treated fuels there. The recent treatment, with retardant drops, was found to have reduced the intensity of the fire.
By 9:30 p.m. May 19, the fire was fairly calm and crews worked the night in creating a hard fire line. By 2 a.m. May 20, both the winds and the fire had died down and the MCSO lifted evacuation orders, except for those living along the Wildcat Canyon drainage. These were lifted May 22.
At a public meeting May 21, a woman identifying herself as the owner of the burned home fought tears as she demanded answers. Time and again, speakers asked why the fire had been set to begin with.
One day earlier, on May 20, U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore hit the pause button on prescribed fire operations on Forest Service lands nationwide because of extreme risk.
Recommendations to help fire managers resume a safe and effective prescribed fire program were released by the National Prescribed Fire Review Team in early September. The GMUG will use those, as well as recommendations from the Simms Fire analysis, in planning future prescribed burns.
The facilitated learning analysis is a tool for taking lessons from unintended outcomes. “The FLA is not intended to place blame or judge in hindsight,” but instead to highlight potential system weaknesses to reduce the chance of future unintended outcomes.
Tisdel said the facilitated learning analysis team sat down with landowners before releasing the report, so they could ask questions about it.
“There’s no replacing what they lost. Some of them are under-insured because property values have gone up and building costs have gone up. Affected landowners certainly have questions remaining. The questions (asked) were more with assistance and recovery, which is logical,” he said.
What was learned
The analysis spotlighted multiple situations.
In one instance, a Type 4 engine just happened to be available on the day of the prescribed burn — but that kind of capability was not an actual requirement in the prescribed fire plan. The analysis said water-delivery methods, such as a Type 4 engine and portable pumps, should be required as a condition of prescribed burns, “rather than a happenchance.”
The analysis goes on to say that having portable pumps throughout a burn unit during all phases of prescribed burns — especially during the hottest, driest part of the day, or when high winds are in the forecast — can refill water for engines and tankers.
A bigger challenge was seen in making sure there are adequate resources at each phase of a prescribed burn, so that the unexpected can be better handled: “This may require tough conversations if there is pressure to release resources to other projects.”
The analysis also details training, coordination and communication pertaining to the interagency dispatch center. These included a recommendation to share the status of prescribed fires with nearby dispatch centers beyond the day of ignition.
“WestCO Dispatch was aware of the Simms Mesa prescribed fire, but when reports of smoke began coming in, they believed that burn was amply staffed and still in its ignition phase,” per the report.
Understaffing of agency administrators is also a factor: the district ranger agency administrator (AA) had been sent to Nebraska to assist with a wildfire there. Traveling to help elsewhere is not uncommon and the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests didn’t have concerns about the district ranger AA leaving, because it had a “solid group” of other AAs.
“However, when the Simms Fire was declared, this meant a different AA other than the district ranger AA was providing coverage. This backup and coverage worked as it should, but is indicative of the increasing demands on AAs and should be kept in mind in future work prioritization,” the analysis found.
The report listed staffing, changing conditions and pressure as systemic challenges.
Fire and fuels personnel, along with support organizations like dispatch, already need “significantly more staff” to complete work already being done. Increasing the pace and scale of treatments means more staffing on top of the overworked baseline staff is needed.
The report also noted that although local fire management didn’t specifically pressure crews to complete the burn quickly, the report found evidence of “unspoken, larger pressure” to use prescribed burns in response to the agency’s sense of urgency to treat areas before a wildfire happens. That pressure is “perhaps hindering” forthright communication about risks.
The fire analysis portion of the report details what fire environmental analyses took place; this portion of the report referenced the issue with inaccurate fuels modeling outside of where the burn would occur.
The analysis further highlighted the value of the BLM’s adjacent fuels treatment, which helped disrupt the fire: when the Simms Fire reached that area, it “dropped from a running crown fire to a surface fire and burned in discontinuous patches.”
Recommendations
• From the facilitated learning analysis:
Provide a stronger framework to bolster the prescribed fire management program; increase support to agency administrators and fire management staff; closely review and strengthen interagency relationships; use multiple planning tools to evaluate burning conditions, including weather events, seasonal weather patterns and potential fire behavior; evaluate how prescribed burn plans are developed and reviewed to ensure a complete and non-biased technical review.
• From the declared wildfire review:
A thorough review of fuels in and near the burn areas, to include accurate modeling of adjacent fuels for informed, risk-based decisions.
A properly functioning remote automatic weather station should be onsite and maintained as required. The RAWS is used to monitor fire danger, predict fire behavior and to monitor environmental conditions.
The National Weather Service noted that, during earlier attempts to find burn windows, the onsite Norwood portable RAWS wind gauge, located about 2.5 miles from the burn, was recording hourly wind speeds higher than the hourly gust level. After the Simms Fire, the error was found to have been caused by a software issue.
Mop-up and patrol plan should include quantity, type of resources and staffing timeframes that is based on conditions and prescribed fire activity.
When burning near homes and private land, incorporate possible contingency actions into the planning, including by creating maps of access roads, structures, water sources and hazards.
“Prescribed fire is a crucial management tool that reduces the risk of catastrophic wildfire while improving forest resiliency,” said Chad Stewart, forest supervisor of the GMUG, in an announcement accompanying the analysis.
“It is also difficult work with inherent risks, but we will learn from this experience and move forward to protect local communities and the lands that we manage.”
