By Anna Lynn Winfrey and Katharhynn Heidelberg
The Delta County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the April shooting death of Paige Schmidt Pierce also did not violate any substantial internal agency policies, Sheriff Mark Taylor said.
Deputy Nolan Davis, on the force since April of 2019 after previously serving with the Cedaredge Police Department, is currently on transitional duties with the department.
“If he hadn’t taken the action he did, he probably wouldn’t be here. It’s a tragic situation,” Taylor said Wednesday.
Taylor’s interview followed District Attorney Seth Ryan’s Wednesday press conference announcing that the evidence given to him could not overcome a claim of self-defense beyond a reasonable doubt. Ryan said he offered his heartfelt condolences to Pierce’s family, who, he also said, were informed of his decision prior to the news conference. The family sharply disagrees with the conclusions.
At the end of a high-speed pursuit that initially began on Colorado 92 near Hotchkiss on April 9, Davis got out of his vehicle and opened fire on Pierce’s vehicle as it sped between his patrol unit and another vehicle, straight toward him, Ryan said, citing information from the 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Team. (The team investigates use of deadly force by law enforcement officers.)
The deputy fired eight shots. Body camera footage recorded him calling “stop” as Pierce’s car bore down; at almost the same time, he began firing. The investigation, which included accident reconstruction by the Colorado State Patrol, determined Pierce had closed the gap between her and the officer’s vehicle in less than two seconds.
Pierce’s family and several others who gathered outside of Bill Heddles Recreation Center on Wednesday called the shooting unjustified. Waving signs, they called out “murderers”; “I hope you’re proud of yourselves”; and “Justice for Paige!”
They noted Davis had first attempted to stop Pierce for not having plates on her vehicle. Pierce, her brother Robbie Schmidt said, “was broke” and the vehicle was new to her.
How it unfolded
According to the publicly released report, Davis was patrolling with a civilian as part of a ride-along on April 9. While driving westbound on Colorado 92 in the late morning, he spotted Pierce’s 2003 white Honda Accord traveling in the other direction.
Davis noticed the car lacked license plates and was “tailgating” the car in front, so he turned around to follow her. As soon as Davis thought that Pierce saw him following her, she picked up speed. The civilian in the car with Davis estimated that Pierce was driving at over 100 mph because the deputy’s vehicle was also going that fast.
Pierce sped off, passing vehicles in a no-passing zone, which is when Davis said he activated his overhead lights. Pierce had been passing people on a double-yellow line, causing some motorists to pull aside to let her pass.
A worker with the Colorado Department of Transportation only identified as W. W. in the report was conducting road maintenance on Colorado 92. He waved his arms frantically to gain her attention as she came toward him on the shoulder. After she sped past him, he saw the vehicle turn onto Hidden Springs Road, which has no outlet. W. W. thought that the vehicle turned onto the road because of the increased congestion on the highway caused by the maintenance.
The CDOT worker pointed Davis in the same direction, and the deputy also turned onto Hidden Springs Road. According to the report, this is the first time that he alerted dispatch about the pursuit: Davis hoped that Pierce would “bail out” on him, but she managed to get around Davis’ patrol truck and start traveling back to Colorado 92. The civilian riding along with Davis recounted that Pierce’s vehicle was traveling too quickly for them to keep up with it.
Delta-Montrose Electric Association employees were driving on Hidden Springs Road. One of them said he saw the white car drive past them “into the bank of the road so hard that he thought it had rolled.” Investigators from the Colorado State Patrol estimated that the vehicle was traveling around 40 mph when it ran into the hillside.
Davis alerted dispatch, thinking that Pierce had “wrecked out,” but the car sped off the road through a large dust cloud in the direction of Colorado 92. He attempted to block her access to the highway, but after she abruptly turned toward him, he slammed on the brakes to avoid colliding with her. This allowed Pierce to merge back onto the highway, with Davis right behind her.
Davis switched on his body camera at 11:32 a.m., five minutes after he first communicated with the dispatcher about the chase. One minute later, he turned on the sirens.
He asked his sergeant on his radio if he should keep the chase going. The audio on this section of the bodycam footage cuts out for a few seconds, but the video depicts him reaching for the radio and speaking into it.
The report states that nine seconds after Davis posed the question, a dispatcher told him to “terminate,” which was just four seconds after Pierce ran into “stop sticks.”
Sergeant Gates Shaklee, Davis’ supervising officer, was on his way into Hotchkiss on Colorado 92 when he first heard about the pursuit on his dispatch, so he turned around to drive in the direction of the chase.
Because Davis could see that Pierce was making her way back to Colorado 92 earlier, Davis asked for his sergeant to deploy “stop sticks” on the highway. Law enforcement officers commonly deploy spike strips to puncture tires on moving vehicles and can be rapidly removed from roads. The report noted that unlike Hollywood depictions of car chases, the air in the tires does not deflate suddenly, but steadily over a few seconds.
Shaklee stopped on a shoulder and retrieved his spike strips from his car, but by the time that Paige was driving up, he did not have enough time to properly set up the spikes. Only the tires on the driver’s side of Paige’s car were deflated.
The woman riding along with Davis said that the car turned off of Colorado 92 onto the driveway of High Country Gardens, 18 seconds after Davis exclaimed that the car ran into the “stop sticks.” Davis removed his seatbelt and rapidly braked while he followed Pierce onto the dead-end road.
Davis stopped his vehicle right next to a white pickup truck in the road and he quickly got out. At the moment he exited his vehicle, Davis said he could not see Paige’s car. He thought that she could have either slowed down at the back of the driveway looking for an exit — or gotten out of her car and ran away — but investigators later determined that she made a three-point turn in the driveway.
One second after Davis left his vehicle, just after he slammed the door on the driver’s side, Pierce came driving back between the white pickup truck and the sheriff’s vehicle. Investigators determined that she was traveling at least 15 mph at the moment.
Investigators determined that Pierce’s car was approximately 38.8 feet away from Davis at the time that he exited his vehicle. She continued to drive straight toward Davis.
“The second she gunned that car, man I thought, I’m about to die,” he said in the report.
The woman riding with the deputy as part of a civilian ride-along raised her arms as Pierce came toward them because she believed they were about to be hit.
Davis yelled “stop!” as the Honda Civic continued to drive straight toward him and he began to fire shots right after that. In the report, he said that the vehicle was so close to him when he started shooting that he felt like he could nearly reach out and touch the car.
A witness coming out of his driveway said Pierce was “going for broke” traveling between his truck and the deputy’s. “He saw Davis moving back while yelling ‘stop’ and that Davis did not start shooting until the car was between the trucks,” the DA said at the Wednesday press conference.
The witness in his yard affirmed that he saw Davis pull up, get out of his truck and yell stop. “He said she looked like she was about to hit Davis and that’s when he heard Davis start firing,” Ryan said.
Davis fired a total of eight shots, three of which hit Paige directly. One shot on the top of her head was instantly fatal, according to the pathologist who performed the autopsy.
DA addresses self-defense and proof burdens
Ryan explained self-defense means a person acted on a reasonable belief that either his life was in danger, another person’s was, or that he was at risk of grave bodily injury, and that using deadly force was the only option to stop another person from the unlawful use of physical force. As prosecutor, he has to disprove self-defense and any other affirmative defense that could be asserted.
He said self-defense is applicable in the Davis and Pierce matter. “In this analysis, Deputy Davis’ reasonable belief is relevant to this case,” Ryan said.
In explaining the legal concepts of reasonable belief and self-defense, the DA indicated eyewitnesses had corroborated the deputy.
Reasonable belief is not subjective, based on the perceptions of the involved person, Ryan said. “This is an objective reasonable belief, basically a reasonable belief shared by other people.”
(The information above comes from Ryan’s press conference, Taylor’s interview and the District Attorney’s Office report of the incident. To reiterate, Pierce’s family disputes the DA’s conclusion.)
Pursuit policies
Ryan said he did not find a prior instance in which Davis had fired upon someone. In reviewing similar incidents in which Davis had pursued someone, the finding was the deputy had “refrained from using his firearm,” Ryan said.
He said although Davis had previous encounters with Pierce, these had been citizen-police contacts. “He had met Ms. Pierce before and (had) come into contact with her, but not in a criminal sense,” Ryan said.
“Out of respect to the family,” the DA declined to provide information in response to the Delta County Independent’s question concerning a toxicology report.
Generally, autopsy reports, including toxicology screens, are public information in Colorado, unless there is a court order to the contrary or some other exception applies. Ryan referred questions to the Delta County coroner.
Ryan told KVNF public radio that, as far as he was aware, April 9 marked the first officer-involved shooting in the 7th Judicial District in which a civilian on a ride-along had been present.
He was not, however, privy to statistics that would show whether any officer-involved shooting in the 7th Judicial District had ever resulted in charges against the officer.
Ryan again referred reporters to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office for questions about whether the incident team had reviewed the agency’s policy for police chases and when such pursuits should be terminated. He said the DCSO had denied the team’s request for that information.
Speaking later Wednesday, Taylor said the policy questions were firmly in the realm of administrative investigation, which by the critical incident team’s own policy, is to be kept rigidly separate from a criminal liability investigation. The team, however, requested the policy on April 21, which he declined on April 26, in an explanatory letter. Taylor also said the matter was discussed in an April 29 briefing.
“The main reason I said no was because they’re two completely separate investigations. You’ve got the criminal investigation and then you have the administrative investigation. You don’t intermingle the two investigations,” Taylor said.
When asked whether the team’s ability to determine whether a pursuit should have taken place was relevant to a criminal investigation, Taylor said, again, that the administrative (internal) investigation is a separate matter. The Critical Incident Investigation Team policy and procedure is clearly spelled out in that regard, he said, reading from the document. The team coordinator exercises authority over investigative issues during the course of the investigation and the team objective is to focus investigation on the isolated incident that led to fatal force, Taylor said.
“Criminal investigators do not direct their investigative attention to administrative concerns. … Their policy is very clear. They investigate the criminal side. The affected agency investigates the administrative side for any policy violation.
“Those were my concerns. That’s the sole reason why we didn’t produce our policy to the critical incident team. It’s my opinion it’s a direct conflict with the CIT team policy and procedures to, No. 1, request policy and procedures from the agency. It clearly states in multiple sections the critical incident team is to focus on criminal investigations, solely,” he added.
Taylor readily shared information about the department’s pursuit policy. Any employee who is driving an agency vehicle should, when possible, avoid pursuing a vehicle that is or is attempting to elude or escape. Employees should also avoid pursuing people over traffic violations, misdemeanors, felony property crimes and those who elude for reasons unknown.
This policy is not an absolute prohibition on engaging in a pursuit in such situations, but if a deputy does give chase, he or she needs to justify the actions taken.
A pursuit is appropriate when a felony-level crime is committed against a person and the officer knows the subject being pursued is the violator; when a deputy has a good-faith reason to believe that an actual or substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury occurred to a victim prior to the pursuit, and if the suspect would place the public at risk of serious injury if allowed to escape.
Once initiated, deputies and their supervisors should be prepared to discontinue when it’s apparent the risk outweighs the benefit, per the policy. Such considerations include traffic congestion, the time of day, road conditions and seriousness of the violation.
“In the internal investigation, there were no major department policy violations,” Taylor said. “ … He was attempting to contact her and she was putting other drivers at substantial risk with the way she was driving.”
Davis, the sheriff also said, had been doing his job in attempting to initiate a traffic stop on Pierce in the first place. After spotting her with no plates, he turned around to try to stop her, “which is his job: that’s what the citizens of Delta County expect, is for law enforcement to do their job,” he said.
“Through the internal investigation and reviewing the scene, for the internal investigation, the pursuit started basically on Hidden Springs,” Taylor said.
“Deputy Davis was doing everything he could for the safety of anybody on the highway at that time to keep her from getting back on Highway 92 to turn toward the construction,” he said, referring to the first time Pierce’s vehicle crashed, and not the crash associated with the shooting.
In playing some of the body camera footage, Taylor noted that Davis referred to Pierce as “he,” prior to the shooting — the deputy did not know who was in the vehicle at the time, the sheriff said. After, Davis can be heard calling out “Ma’am? Ma’am!” as he runs up to the vehicle.
Family, friends push back
Pierce died just three days after her 26th birthday, said family members who gathered with supporters Wednesday to decry the DA’s finding.
Pierce’s mother still keeps the birthday cake in her freezer, supporter Haili Hill said — and, she said, police have not returned a custom-made memorial that was left for Pierce, which they removed. The family has yet to receive back her personal items from the car, her brother, Robbie Schmidt, said.
He said that at about 8 p.m. April 9, he became worried and began looking for Pierce. “You guys could have told us where she was within the hour,” Schmidt said, referring to the DCSO.
Earlier, Hill called out: “You waited 12 hours to tell her family she was gone!”
“They didn’t tell us how until the next day…We were done dirty,” Schmidt said. Others called out for “transparency — like you promised,” and “Your protocol needs to change!”
Taylor later on Wednesday said the DCSO had to wait for the coroner to make positive identification and, because he wanted to speak to the family himself, he needed to have valid information available.
Supporters are not satisfied with what they have heard, or with the local judicial system.
“They don’t care about protecting us,” Hill said, later stating that she is afraid to call police for help. “It’s not OK.”
As others talked about due process rights, Schmidt again wanted to know: “Why would he kill her because she has no license plate?”
“It did not have to happen,” a close relative of Pierce’s said. “I wish they had stopped the chase. … She just didn’t have plates and she was afraid.”
