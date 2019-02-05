The book, “Crusaders for Wildlife, Second Edition,” written by Glen Hinshaw, former 34-year career wildlife officer, was recently published by San Juan Publishers. It is available locally at Maggie’s Books, the one and only local book store, located in downtown Montrose.
Hinshaw shares not only his experiences, but those of others with whom he worked, plus 172 photographs. The book contains a bonus CD of interviews with folks born from the late 1800s to the early 1900s.
Wildlife officers, who were themselves an arm of the law, always had interesting stories to tell. My father-in-law, Harvey E. Cox, Sr., became a wildlife officer in the mid-1950s and really loved his job. Over a pot of coffee on Sunday mornings, he was quite entertaining. One of my favorites was how he talked about rough-and-ready Gateway in the West End of Montrose County.
“Gateway was still living by its own rules in the 1950’s and beyond,” said Cox. “The only law enforcement into that area was the Game and Fish. Even the State Patrol didn’t come very often and the sheriff only came if there was a killing. It was pretty dang rough! They had hunting season going on all the time.”
The game and fish officers had a unique relationship with Alta Hall, who ran the only motel and restaurant in town. Hall was said to have ridden into that country on the back of a mule.
“Instead of sleeping in the hills, we would get to Gateway in the middle of the night, go by Alta’s house and knock on her window,” said Cox. “She would yell, ‘Who in the h--- is out there and what the h--- do you want?’ We’d tell her who we were and she would say, ‘Well, help yourself! The doors aren’t locked and I put on clean sheets this morning!’”
Not taking Alta’s word for the “clean sheets,” the guys just spread their sleeping bags out on top of the beds. Since there was no plumbing in the motel, the next morning they would go to Alta’s house to get a pitcher of hot water in order to wash up. The “bathroom facilities” consisted of an outhouse behind the motel.
When asked about the charge for the rooms, Cox replied, “Oh, I don’t remember, but they didn’t cost much. Of course, a dollar was worth a dollar then.”
Part of Alta’s establishment included a bar where she did a good job of keeping law and order all by herself.
“One time she broke a guy’s arm with a baseball bat. He was a good boy from then on,” Cox laughed. “When you were there, you behaved yourself.”
Alta served meals boarding-house style, from a big table in her home. Cox recalled that one time they ran out of water at the table, so Alta picked up the aluminum pitcher, went out back to the little irrigation ditch that ran behind the place and dipped up a pitcher of fresh water. When she brought it in and sat it on the table, he said, “I remembered all the chickens I saw out there wading in that ditch. I wasn’t very thirsty!”
Have you ever been through Unaweep Canyon to Gateway via Highway 141 from Whitewater? You can make a circle drive by continuing on to Uravan, Nucla and Norwood, then to Ridgway and back to Montrose. It’s a full-day’s trip but well worth the time.
Gateway is an entirely different scene today. In the early 2000s, it was discovered by the founder and chief executive officer of the Discovery Channel, John Hendricks. By 2006, Hendricks had located a permanent home for his foundation, built a beautiful retreat and an outstanding automobile museum which is unequaled. He made promises early-on to preserve a good deal of his 7,000 acres.
As you can imagine, people in the “old” Gateway had split feelings on the fate of their little berg. Many were families who had lived there for generations and liked it just the way it was. Others looked forward to the upgraded electrical system, a real sewer and water system and a new school.
Seven canyons, including the John Brown Canyon, which stretches into the heart of the LaSal Mountains and the West Creek Canyon of the Unaweep, open into the town of Gateway, giving it its name.
Not too far from Gateway is Sewemup Mesa which got its name from the practices of the many outlaws and rustlers who were riding the “Owl Hoot Trail” from Robber’s Roost to Brown’s Hole. Cattle brands which could not be altered by a “cinch ring artist” were cut out, the hides sewn back together and once healed, rebranded.
Toward the north end of Sewemup Mesa, overlooking Sinbad Valley, was the old McCarty hideout. On June 24, 1889, “Bud” Parker, (you know him as Butch Cassidy, leader of the Wild Bunch), Tom McCarty and Matt Warner robbed the Telluride Bank of $24,000. Just a few months before that robbery, McCarty robbed the First National Bank in Denver of $21,000. He was one of the most notorious outlaws in Colorado and best known around here for the unsuccessful attempt at robbing the Farmers and Merchants Bank in Delta in 1893.
An old cowboy who lived up in Unaweep once said, “I don’t give a damn what anybody says. Any hardships you had for gettin’ to live in this part of the country, you were lucky.”
Marilyn Cox, a native of Montrose County, grew up on a farm and was always surrounded by countless family members who instilled the love of family and history. She retired from the Montrose County School District and, for 21 years, served as curator of the Montrose County Historical Museum.
